Amazon Has Over 4,000 Fall Wreaths to Get Your Front Door Ready for Autumn — and Prices Start at Just $20
If you think giving your front door a festive makeover is strictly reserved for December holidays, you might reconsider after checking out Amazon's massive selection of gorgeous fall wreaths.
Right now, the retailer has more than 4,000 artificial wreaths to complete your outdoor fall decor, including Halloween wreaths, floral wreaths, and fall leaf wreaths. Many of the styles are suited for indoors, too, so you can hang them up over a mantle, above a window, on a bedroom door — really, any area that could use some autumnal flair. And since they're all artificial, they'll hold up throughout the entire season (and future ones), from Halloween to Thanksgiving.
We know browsing thousands of wreaths seems daunting, so we pulled together some standout finds ahead with prices starting at just $20.
Shop Fall Wreaths at Amazon:
- Vgia 18-Inch Fall Wreath, $19.99
- J'Floru 20-Inch Artificial Fall Floral Wreath, $29.99
- Colerline 22-Inch Fall Floral Wreath, $32.99
- Lvydec 18-Inch Maple Leaves Fall Wreath, $35.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Artiflr 22-Inch Fall Harvest Wreath, $39.99
- WreathDream 18-Inch Small Pumpkin Autumn Wreath, $36.99
- Llzll 18-Inch Fall Pumpkin Wreath, $26.99
- DearHouse 19-Inch Fall Wreath, $35.99
- Lohasbee 24-Inch Fall Harvest Wreath, $35.99
- Red Deco 24-Inch Fall Reed Floral Wreath, $35.99 (orig. $38.99)
- OakRidge 18-Inch Fall Mum Wreath, $27.99
- Ddhs 24-Inch Autumn Wreath, $49.99
- Bibelot 20-Inch Artificial Flowers Autumn Wreath, $23.99
- ArtFlower 19.7-Inch Shiny Flower Fall Wreath, $37.99
- Joybest 24-Inch Berry Fall Wreath, $44.99
To celebrate the colorful fall foliage that marks the season, there are a whole host of wreaths with orange, yellow, and red leaves to choose from. This 18-inch one and this 24-inch one feature autumn leaves as well as colorful berries.
Along with fall leaves, many of the wreaths also have floral accents, including the customer-favorite OakRidge Fall Mum Wreath that's going for $28. Several reviewers say the vibrant wreath has gotten them compliments from neighbors. "The quality of the material that this is made of will make you think (or your guest, for that matter) that you spent $90 for this at a local home store!" one customer wrote, adding that it's also easy to clean.
Ideal for Halloween, there are plenty of wreaths that feature pumpkin decorations, like this colorful one that's on sale for $35. And for a more subtle look, check out this monochrome wreath with tiny pumpkins.
Amazon also has harvest-themed wreaths reminiscent of a Thanksgiving cornucopia. Just look at the Ddhs 24-Inch Autumn Wreath: It has wheat, red berries, orange and yellow leaves, pumpkins, and flowers.
If you're ready to kick off the new season with this fall decor must-have, browse fall wreaths at Amazon, and shop our favorites ahead.
