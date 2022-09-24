Make Your Home Smell Like Fall with These Cozy-Scented Candles from Amazon — Starting at $17

While it may be hard to say goodbye to the sunshine and warm weather of summer, it's officially time to embrace all that autumn has to offer, from pumpkin patches to apple picking to all that gorgeous foliage. And of course, we can't forget the candles, as nothing says "fall" like a cozy, soothing candle filling your home with those seasonal scents.

Over at Amazon, you can find tons of fall-scented candles from popular brands, including Yankee Candle and Village Candle. When you light up one of these candles, your home will be instantly filled with lovely autumnal smells, from orange cinnamon to warm apple pie. And because they all come in large jars and have long burn times, you can enjoy these cozy scents for weeks at a time if you just can't get enough.

And you can snag any of these candles starting at just $17. We rounded up six you're going to want to add to your virtual cart ASAP.

6 Cozy-Scented Candles Perfect for Fall at Amazon

If fall, for you, means all things pumpkin spiced, then you won't want to miss Yankee Candle's Spiced Pumpkin Scented Candle. The warm, inviting scent evokes pumpkins baked with clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon with a sprinkle of brown sugar added in. This candle "infuses the whole front of the house with the delicious pumpkin pie scent," wrote a five-star reviewer. It's no wonder it's Amazon's best-selling jar candle!

More of a sweet fan? Make sure to check out the Maple Butter Candle from Village Candle, which features fragrance notes of maple, vanilla, butter, honey, and, last but not least, sugar. "This candle emits a delicious, comforting scent! Reminds me of lovely pancake or waffle treats with my family growing up!" a shopper enthused.

And of course, there's that Warm Apple Pie Candle from Village Candle, perfect for anyone who is already counting the days until Thanksgiving. Reviewers have left nothing but love for the $19 candle, with one person noting that its aroma of baked apples, vanilla, and cinnamon "lasts very long and fills the whole room with a sweet cinnamon smell."

It won't be hard to embrace cool autumn days with any of these comforting, cozy-scented candles filling up your home.

Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Scented Candle, $19.99 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Candle, $16.88 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Candle, $25.56 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Village Candle Warm Apple Pie Candle, $18.95 (orig. $19.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Village Candle Orange Cinnamon Candle, $19.95; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Village Candle Maple Butter Candle, $19.95; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.