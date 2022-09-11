These Under-$30 Amazon Finds Will Make Your Home Feel Warm and Cozy for Fall

The official start of fall is nearly here, and it's time to get your closet, pantry and kitchen, and the rest of your home ready.

If you want to make your home feel festive, there's all kinds of fun decor that you can add: autumn wreaths, welcoming porch decor, elegant candles, colorful pillow covers, and more. Amazon's home section is packed with new pieces and top-rated finds that will transform any space in an instant, and much of it is going for under $30.

Fall Decor Under $30

For the past several years, velvet pumpkins have been a hit with shoppers. The pretty pumpkins created by Your Heart's Content, an artisan and Amazon handmade seller, tend to sell out quickly every fall. The best-selling pumpkins are now back in stock and offered in dozens of colors and prints, but if your favorite hue moves fast, you may be able to snag similar styles from other sellers.

If you're after a bigger set of velvet pumpkins to line your mantel or dining table, you can get a bundle of 18 smaller ones for less than $20. The assortments come in a variety of color combinations, including jewel tones, shades of orange, and these rustic shades inspired by fall. There are also bolder options on offer, like leopard print and buffalo check.

Fall-inspired scents from Yankee Candle are another popular purchase among shoppers. The Spiced Pumpkin glass candle has earned 54,000 five-star ratings from owners, who love its smell, look, and longevity. The large candle almost instantly fills your home with the rich and spicy scent we've come to associate with the season, and its gourd-inspired hue will add a homey warmth even when the candle's not lit.

The brand also has other autumn fragrances, like red Apple Pumpkin and gold Harvest candles. And unlike some other finds, these beauties appeal to multiple senses, packing a serious punch into one great home decor piece.

You can also make a big impact by changing out your pillows for the season. Make your couch more colorful, change up the look of your bed, or add some pizzazz to a cozy reading nook by slipping some pillow covers over your existing ones. For just $18, you can get four of Geeory's golden, leaf-covered throw pillow cases.

Buffalo plaid pillow covers in orange and white or red and white offer the same cozy and warm autumnal feel for those who love the farmhouse look. This set from 4th emotion has earned 30,000 five-star ratings, and it's going for just $11.

And if you want to greet your guests with a big warm fall welcome before they even step foot inside your home, dressing up your porch with a colorful wreath, cute doormat, and other porch decor is the way to go. Nothing is more celebratory than a cute welcome mat and a set of bright outdoor banners that reads "Happy Fall Y'all."

Find even more fall decor below (some of it is on sale!), or head to Amazon's home department to browse even more options. Just like those trendy velvet pumpkins, many of these popular finds will move fast, so grab your favorites now to ensure you can enjoy them all season long.

