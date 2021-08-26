Run, Don't Walk: Target Just Dropped So Many New Fall Candles, and Prices Start At $5
Ready or not, fall is just around the corner — and the pumpkin spice festivities are well underway. Target is ringing in the season with a batch of new autumnal-inspired candles from its in-house brands Opalhouse, Threshold, and Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, plus some goodies from Glade, too.
Target Fall 2021 Candles
The candles come in a wide range of scents that'll have you yearning for the cooler weather, including options like apple cider donut, coconut campfire, and warm cider and cinnamon. Of course all sorts of pumpkin scents are available as well, from the tried-and-true pumpkin spice to bourbon pumpkin to pumpkin shortbread. Currently, one of the most popular scents is Opalhouse's Cozy Nights, which smells like bergamot, tobacco, and caramel.
We particularly loved these Threshold options that come in decorative glass pumpkin jars. The cute candles come in three sizes — mini (single wick), medium (two wick), and large (three wick) — and are available in five scents like caramel latte and pumpkin woods. Prices start at just $5, and the jars vary in color for each scent, including white, rosey pink, deep red, amber, honey, and orange.
And if you're a Glade fan, you'll want to snag its limited edition fall scents before they disappear. Its newest arrivals include But First, Pumpkin Lattes, which has notes of white pumpkin and oat milk, Fall Night Long, inspired by crisp fall air and smoldering woods, and Pumpkin Spice Things Up, which highlights the classic pumpkin, caramel, and spice scents. Shoppers are raving about Fall Night Long, saying it smells "cozy and comfortable," and "brings a feeling of warmth."
We're not sure about you, but we're ready to cozy up with a chunky blanket, mug of pumpkin spice hot chocolate, and a new Target fall candle.
