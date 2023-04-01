11 Fake Plants from Amazon That Guests Will Think Are Real — Starting at $12

Once winter gives way to spring and the world takes on a greener hue, it's time to update your living space to match. Classic spring decor is full of color and life, and adding a little greenery with some indoor plants can instantly liven up an otherwise dull space.

Living plants, though, can be a lot of hassle with watering, ensuring they get enough sunlight, and having to dispose of them when they eventually die. Luckily, Amazon launched a new section filled with beautiful artificial plants for spring. Most of our picks are on sale right now, with prices starting at just $12, and they have thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers. And the best part — there's zero watering needed. Just the occasional dusting is all you'll need to keep the fake plants looking their best year-round.

Check out these 11 realistic-looking faux plants from Amazon's new section.

Artificial Plants for Spring from Amazon

If the goal is to bring the outdoors right into the living room, the Nearly Natural 6-Foot Artificial Ficus Tree is the way to go, at least according to the 11,000 Amazon shoppers who have given the faux plant a five-star rating.

The artificial ficus tree has more than 1,000 deep green leaves, which are adhered to the trunk and its many branches. It's made from synthetic materials designed to give it a lifelike appearance and measures up to six feet tall, but it's a statement piece that isn't overbearing, thanks to its delicate frame.

One reviewer called the tree "easy to set up" and "nice to look at," and added, "I've had my first tree for four years now, and it rarely needs to be dusted. Whatever they use for the leaves does not attract and collect dust like other fake trees I have had. I'm a satisfied customer."

Amazon

Buy It! Nearly Natural 6-Foot Artificial Ficus Tree, $84.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

With a height of 30 inches, the Besamenature 30-Inch Artificial Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree sits well just about anywhere in the house. The wide, faux fig leaves are a rich green color with deep, realistic veins, and the planter holds realistic faux soil, so your guests will be truly convinced. When unpacking, simply arrange the leaves to your liking, and you have the perfect spring decor.

With a 4.5-average rating, Amazon shoppers are "impressed" with the artificial plant's quality. A five-star reviewer said, "It's always a gamble buying fake plants without seeing them in person first, but I'm very happy with this one. The leaves are surprisingly realistic with nice veining, variation in color, and just the right amount of gloss." They added, "It looks more organic and balanced than other faux fig trees I've seen."

Amazon

Buy It! Besamenature 30-Inch Artificial Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree, $37.90 (orig. $42); amazon.com

For smaller areas, check out the Der Rose 4 Pack Mini Potted Fakce Plants. The multipack comes with faux boxwood, eucalyptus, and rosemary plants, each in its own individual pots. The plants are just seven inches tall, so they can fit on a bookshelf, bathroom counter, windowsill, or any other nooks and crannies. The Amazon best-sellers are designed to look lifelike, yet have total flexibility, so you can adjust the leaves as you see fit.

One reviewer remarked, "I was surprised at how darling these are. They fluffed up and look great on my window ledge." The four-pack is on sale for just $14, so each plant is less than $4 apiece.

Amazon

Buy It! Der Rose 4 Pack Mini Potted Fake Plants, $13.99 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

With spring in full swing, why not bring some of that blooming energy inside? Scroll for more faux foliage below.

Amazon

Buy It! Cocoboo Artificial Hanging Eucalyptus Plants, $11.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Nearly Natural Sansevieria with Black Planter, $69.99 (orig. $124.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! JC Nateva Potted Faux Plants, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Der Rose 3 Pack Mini Potted Fake Plants, $25.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Crosofmi Artificial Monstera Deliciosa Plant, $45.99 (orig. $51.70); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Offidix Mini Artificial Aloe with White Pot, $11.63 (orig. $15.22); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Toopify Large Artificial Floor Plants, $31.49 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Fopamtri Fake Majesty Palm Plant, $48.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.