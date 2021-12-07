9 Fads We Couldn't Get Enough of in 2021

All the rage this year? Comfort and joy

By People Staff December 07, 2021 09:00 AM

Hot Chocolate Bombs

Hot milk poured over chocolate spheres filled with cocoa mix and marshmallows became a viral trend.

Friluftsliv

We finally emerged from our homes to find the Norwegian concept of getting outdoors very appealing.

Canned Wine

It's portable, portion-controlled and now produced by premium winemakers, with three times as many brands available as in 2017.

Skirts for Men

With guys like SNL's Pete Davidson (at the Met Gala) embracing the trend, can others be far behind?

Silicone Bubble Pop

The fidget toy of the year is like bubble-wrap, but with unlimited popping pleasure. Some people even used it as candy molds.

Tranquil Green Paint

Evergreen Fog is Sherwin-Williams's hot new color. Time to cover up that Millennial Pink.

Mac & Cheese Ice Cream

Van Leeuwen's Kraft Mac & Cheese Ice Cream sold out within an hour of going on sale online. Reviews ranged from "surprisingly good" to "some things shouldn't be combined."

The Nap Dress

Flowy and loose, it redefined day-into-night dressing and was a step up from work-from-home sweats.

Workations

Possibly the greatest pandemic innovation after the vaccine: packing up a laptop and working from anywhere.

By People Staff