Fabuloso Recalls 5 Million Bottles of Cleaning Product Due to Possible Infection-Causing Bacteria

Fabuloso has announced a voluntary recall of several multi-purpose cleaners.

The company recalled 4.9 million bottles that were produced in the United States from Dec. 14 to Jan. 23 due to "inadequate preservative" and a "risk of bacteria growth," according to a news release shared by Fabuloso.

Recalled bottles can contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, "environmental organisms found widely in soil and water."

"People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," the release states. "The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin."

The bacteria do not usually affect those with healthy immune systems. No injuries have yet been reported, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC).

People who purchased the recalled bottles are urged to "immediately stop using" them and fill out an online form for a refund.

The lot codes of the recalled products begin with 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78. Consumers can find a full list of recalled Fabuloso products at www.Fabulosorecall.com.

Around 80 percent (3.9 million) of the bottles were never released for sale. The USCPSC reports that another 56,000 bottles were affected in Canada.