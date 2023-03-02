A Cordless Vacuum with 'the Suction Power of a Heavy-Duty Vacuum' Is on Sale at Amazon

Before you know it, spring cleaning season will be in full swing. And once it arrives, you'll want to have the proper essentials to tackle your list of chores. Well, if you're in the market for a cleaning gadget that makes it easy to maintain spotless floors, now's a great time to pick up this stick vacuum at Amazon.

Currently on sale for $128, the Fabuletta Cordless Vacuum is equipped with 24,000 pascals of suction power and a powerful brushless motor. It has three suction speeds — which are shown on its LED display screen — to suck up pet hair, dust, and debris from hard floors, carpets, and rugs.

With a cordless design, the vacuum isn't restricted to the nearest power outlet. Plus, its body only weighs 3.3 pounds, making it even easier to navigate. You can even adjust the wand's length, so that it's just right for your height. The vacuum also has a swivel head complete with LED headlights to illuminate a clear cleaning path. So not only can you maneuver around furniture and tight corners with ease, but you'll also be able to see dust and dirt hiding in poorly lit spaces.

Another noteworthy feature is the vacuum's four-stage filtration system, which includes a HEPA filter, that captures 99.97 percent of dust particles. Along with the suction speeds, the display screen on top of the vacuum also indicates when the HEPA needs to be changed. It also shows when the brush roller needs to be cleaned. And when the dust bin needs to be emptied, all you have to do is take it and push a button — meaning you won't have to touch any of the gross debris.

The device also converts into a handheld vacuum to clean above-floor messes, from dusty curtains to crumb-covered couch cushions. Plus, it comes with several attachments, including a dust brush, a mini power brush, and a long crevice tool.

More than 2,300 customers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, with many calling out its "quiet" operation and "powerful suction." One shopper wrote that it's "lightweight, yet had the suction power of a heavy-duty vacuum." And another exclaimed, "I was pleasantly surprised with how much this thing could suck up!"

A final shopper who called it a "game-changer" shared, "I'm 80 as of this year, and it is so easy for me to maneuver."

