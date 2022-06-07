Thanks to an Amazon Coupon, This 'Shockingly Good' Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Now Just $110
No matter how many times you've used a corded vacuum cleaner to pick up dirt, it likely feels like there's a better way to maneuver around the house. That's why you should pick up a cordless vacuum, like the Fabuletta 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that's on sale at Amazon.
The cordless vacuum cleaner has a 250-watt brushless motor and a suction that can reach up to 24,000 pascals of power on the highest setting. Users can select from three modes (low, standard, and max), allowing you to pick up debris, dust, crumbs, and pet hair on both carpets and hard floors. Weighing in at just 3.3 pounds, the device is wonderfully lightweight, allowing you to clean with just one hand. Plus, it's equipped with LED lights and swivel steering, letting you easily maneuver around obstacles.
Thanks to the LED display, you'll be able to see the suction mode and battery level, along with whether or not the filter needs to be cleaned and changed. The vacuum is constructed with a HEPA filter that can capture up to 99.97 percent of microscopic particles. It comes with a slew of attachments too, like a dusting brush and long crevice tool, giving you the option to tackle upholstered items, curtains, and car interiors with ease.
Buy It! Fabuletta 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with many noting that it's "shockingly good" and that you should "throw away your Dyson" and buy this device instead. One user said, "I can clean up any mess super fast and it rivals my normal vacuum in suction power," while another shared: "It's actually fun to use and I enjoy vacuuming now."
A third reviewer enthused, "This little vacuum is the most amazing product I've ever seen!" They explained that their home is littered with pet hair despite having tried a number of Sharks, Dysons, and Hoovers to no avail. However, after getting this vacuum they wrote: "This little number handled my entire house and I didn't have to go back over what I'd finished."
Head to Amazon to get the Fabuletta 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's just $110.
