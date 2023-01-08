Lifestyle Home This Cordless Vacuum with 'Impressive Suction Power' Is on Sale for $110 at Amazon Right Now Some shoppers say they prefer it over Dyson By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. While pursuing a master's degree in journalism with a concentration in magazine writing at New York University's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, Isabel interned at Esquire and the Hearst Lifestyle Group, which comprised Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and Prevention. In 2019, she joined House Beautiful as an editorial fellow, contributing 300 stories in the home and lifestyle space to the brand's site. She joined Meredith's e-commerce team as a deals writer in June 2021. At Dotdash Meredith, she writes e-commerce stories with a focus on deals and sales across home, food, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 8, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland If you're in the market for a cleaning gadget that makes it easy to maintain clean floors, here's your chance to save on a cordless vacuum. Amazon just put the Fabuletta 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner on sale for $110 — a steal, considering comparable vacuums can cost upwards of hundreds of dollars. Equipped with a brushless motor that provides up to 24,000 pascals of suction power, the vacuum easily cleans dirt, dust, crumbs, and pet hair. It has three cleaning modes — low, standard, and max — to tackle everything from quick messes to embedded dirt on hard floors and carpets. The vacuum, which weighs less than 4 pounds, has a flexible motorized brush head that can swivel sideways and move up and down. So it can clean hard-to-reach areas, including tight corners and under furniture. Amazon Buy It! Fabuletta 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com To ensure every inch of your floors are spotless, the brush head has LED headlights for a clear cleaning path. The vacuum also has an LED display that shows the cleaning level and when the washable HEPA filter and the brush roller need to be cleaned. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. For above-floor cleaning, it converts into a handheld vacuum. And it comes with multiple attachments, including a multi-task power brush, a dusting brush, and a crevice tool. So you can clean curtains, furniture, windowsills, and even kitchen counters. More than 1,600 customers have given it a five-star rating. In reviews, they rave that the "versatile" and "lightweight" vacuum has "impressive suction power." And many call out that it's "easy to maneuver." Others appreciate its convenient free-standing design, which sets it apart from typical cordless vacuums. Another shopper wrote, "I also love that it stands on its own, so if you have to take a break for anything, you just stand it up and walk away and it's ready to pick up right where you left off." Some shoppers even prefer it to more expensive vacuums from popular brands, with one saying that it's "much better than those overpriced vacuums, especially the Dyson ones!" For an easy way to keep your floors spotless, head to Amazon to snap up the Fabuletta 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner before the deal ends! Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Yes, You Need a Wet Flosser — and PEOPLE's Tested Top Pick Is on Sale at Amazon Now Kendall Jenner Can't Stop Wearing These Black Leggings That Shoppers Think 'Feel Like Butter' Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Boasts 48,000 Deals — Here Are the Best 26 Worth Shopping