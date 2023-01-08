This Cordless Vacuum with 'Impressive Suction Power' Is on Sale for $110 at Amazon Right Now

Some shoppers say they prefer it over Dyson

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Published on January 8, 2023 05:00 AM

FABULETTA 24 Kpa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

If you're in the market for a cleaning gadget that makes it easy to maintain clean floors, here's your chance to save on a cordless vacuum.

Amazon just put the Fabuletta 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner on sale for $110 — a steal, considering comparable vacuums can cost upwards of hundreds of dollars. Equipped with a brushless motor that provides up to 24,000 pascals of suction power, the vacuum easily cleans dirt, dust, crumbs, and pet hair. It has three cleaning modes — low, standard, and max — to tackle everything from quick messes to embedded dirt on hard floors and carpets.

The vacuum, which weighs less than 4 pounds, has a flexible motorized brush head that can swivel sideways and move up and down. So it can clean hard-to-reach areas, including tight corners and under furniture.

FABULETTA 24 Kpa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Fabuletta 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

To ensure every inch of your floors are spotless, the brush head has LED headlights for a clear cleaning path. The vacuum also has an LED display that shows the cleaning level and when the washable HEPA filter and the brush roller need to be cleaned.

For above-floor cleaning, it converts into a handheld vacuum. And it comes with multiple attachments, including a multi-task power brush, a dusting brush, and a crevice tool. So you can clean curtains, furniture, windowsills, and even kitchen counters.

More than 1,600 customers have given it a five-star rating. In reviews, they rave that the "versatile" and "lightweight" vacuum has "impressive suction power." And many call out that it's "easy to maneuver."

Others appreciate its convenient free-standing design, which sets it apart from typical cordless vacuums. Another shopper wrote, "I also love that it stands on its own, so if you have to take a break for anything, you just stand it up and walk away and it's ready to pick up right where you left off."

Some shoppers even prefer it to more expensive vacuums from popular brands, with one saying that it's "much better than those overpriced vacuums, especially the Dyson ones!"

For an easy way to keep your floors spotless, head to Amazon to snap up the Fabuletta 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner before the deal ends!

