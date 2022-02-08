Amazon Shoppers Say These Storage Bags Are 'Organizing Made Easy' — and They're 50% Off
Every winter, you likely say to yourself that you're actually going to organize your closets, finding homes for all the bedding and summer clothes that have been tossed haphazardly onto shelves. This year is officially going to be your year to clean, thanks to these reviewer-loved storage bags which are designed to make organizing a breeze.
The Fab Totes Set of 6 Storage Bags are on super sale at Amazon, complete with an extra 40 percent off coupon, bringing them down to just $18. The fabric bags are cavernous, designed to hold a capacity of up to 60 liters, making them the perfect size to store everything from extra towels and sheets to off-season clothes. Plus, each bag is crafted with two layers of breathable fabric that's sturdy enough to prevent any dust or moisture from seeping in.
The bags are outfitted with a reinforced handle that's ideal for transport and carrying heavy loads, along with a sturdy, two-way stainless steel zipper on the top. To make organization even easier, each bag is constructed with a transparent window, allowing you to see exactly what's inside the bag. Plus, the bags are easy to maintain: Just take a wet towel and wipe clean, then let air dry.
Buy It! Fab Totes Set of 6 Storage Bags, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the storage bags a five-star rating, calling them "organizing made easy." Many noted that they're "amazed" by how much you can fit in the bags, with one reviewer explaining: "They fit more inside each one than you would ever expect at first glance."
Another reviewer, a self-proclaimed quilter, who had a tiny house but a ton of fabric, wrote that she was able to fit everything she needed in these bags, having just switched from plastic bins that did not do the job properly. She also explained that her items are "safe and dust free," and she's used far fewer of these storage bags than her previous plastic bins to hold just as many items. She also wrote: "I think I packed an elephant in there!"
Head to Amazon and shop the Fab Totes Set of 6 Storage Bags for under $20 (that's a whopping 50 percent off!) before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
