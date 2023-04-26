These 'Roomy' Storage Bags Are an 'Excellent Solution' for Staying Organized — and They're Just $5 Apiece

“I love that I can view what I've stored in the box without having to open it”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

Published on April 26, 2023 07:00 AM

Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Whether you're packing away the rest of your winter clothes or decluttering the house, here's a stellar Amazon deal that should be on your radar.

Right now, the Fab Totes Foldable Storage Bags are on major sale thanks to a deal and a stackable coupon in the product description. With the double discounts, the 6-piece fabric storage bags are a whopping 64 percent off. That means you can snag them for just $5 apiece.

An easy way to organize everything from off-season clothes and toys to extra bedding and towels, the large fabric bags have a 60-liter capacity. Even better, they're constructed out of a breathable fabric that's designed to keep your belongings free of dust and moisture.

Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage
Amazon

Buy It! Fab Totes 6-Piece Foldable Storage Bags, $14.99 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Each storage bag features a transparent window in the front, making it easy to see what's stowed away. Plus, they have two durable stainless steel zippers that allow for easy and convenient access. The bags also have two side handles reinforced with two extra layers of thick fabric, sonot only are they easy to pull out from under your bed or the bottom of your closet, but you can also easily tote them around your house.

Cleaning the bags is a breeze, too. For best results, the brand recommends gently spot cleaning with a damp towel and then letting them air dry.

More than 7,200 customers have given the storage bags a five-star rating. In the review section, shoppers call them "durable," "sturdy," and "roomy." One reviewer shared, "This has been the best purchase I made to make sure I stay organized." And another wrote that the set of bags "is an excellent solution for storage and organization." They also added: "​​I recommend it to those looking to tidy up and store items in a neat fashion."

Many call out how convenient the clear windows are, with one saying, "I love that I can view what I've stored in the box without having to open it."

Ready to organize your home? A deal this good is bound to expire soon, so head to Amazon to snap up the Fab Totes Foldable Storage Bags while they're still on major sale!

