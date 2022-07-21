Shop

These Storage Bags Are 'Exceptionally Spacious,' According to Amazon Shoppers and They're Just $4

“I think I packed an elephant in there!”
By Amy Schulman July 21, 2022 05:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Keeping tabs on everything in your house is certainly hard to do if your closets aren't exactly organized. Rather than poke around shelves every time you're looking for something, it's worth putting everything into handy storage bags

Try the Fab Totes 6-Pack Storage Bags, which are currently 36 percent off at Amazon. The storage bags are designed from a high-quality, breathable fabric, designed to protect anything you put in them from dust and moisture. Each bag measures 21.65 by 13.78 by 12.40 inches with a 60-liter capacity, giving you plenty of space to place items. The bags are finished off with a reinforced handle, allowing you to easily carry them and even transport heavy items.   

Each bag is constructed with a transparent window too, allowing you to quickly and effortlessly see what's inside. Plus, the bags are outfitted with sturdy, stainless steel zippers that will hold up over time. Users can stick just about anything in these versatile storage bags, including clothes, toys, towels, seasonal decorations, linens, and more.   

Buy It! Fab Totes 6-Pack Storage Bags, $25.49 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Nearly 3,000 Amazon reviewers have given these storage bags a five-star rating, calling them "brilliant" and "exceptionally spacious." One shopper said, "I think I packed an elephant in there!" while another shared: "I never knew storage bags would change my life."

An additional five-star reviewer explained that "these storage containers are definitely worth the money." They shared: "They hold way more than I was expecting and cleared up space in my closet for other items! After storing all my excess blankets and comforters, I still had one empty container, so I put extra towels in the sixth." They finished off by saying: "They are lightweight and I also love that I can easily see what's inside without having to open each one."

Head to Amazon to get the Fab Totes 6-Pack Storage Bags while they're just $4 apiece.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com