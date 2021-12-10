F1 Superstar Lewis Hamilton Sells Massive NYC Penthouse for $49.5 Million — See Inside!

The Drive to Survive Netflix star purchased the property back in 2017

By Hannah Chubb December 10, 2021 11:44 AM
Credit: Glen E Johnson. Inset: Bryn Lennon/Getty

Lewis Hamilton is racing out of his $49,500,000 New York City penthouse!

The Formula One driver, 36, who will be vying for his eighth World Drivers' Championship title on Sunday, has sold his six-bedroom, eight-bathroom apartment in New York's Tribeca neighborhood, PEOPLE can confirm. It was listed with Nick Gavin of Compass.

The Drive to Survive Netflix star purchased this unit in the property — a former warehouse built in 1883 — for $43,991,454 back in 2017, property records show, and first tried to sell it in 2019, asking $57,000,000. 

Measuring over 12,000 square feet, the three-floor penthouse is massive for a home in Manhattan. In addition to the multiple beds and baths, it features a private elevator, plunge pool, great room, AV room, media room multiple terraces. Almost all of the ceilings throughout the space are an impressive 20-feet high. 

Credit: Glen E Johnson 

The large, open kitchen is complete with a marble island, dual dishwashers, a six-burner stove and a wine fridge. 

Credit: Glen E Johnson 

The main suite, located on the building's seventh floor, makes up an entire wing of the house. It boasts a walk-in closet, dressing room, gas fireplace, wet bar and ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub, rain shower and double vanity. 

Credit: Glen E Johnson 

The "pièce de résistance" of the apartment, according to the listing, is the glass-encased top level, which has 3,500 square feet of terraces and a living room with a fireplace, bar and powder room. The space is ideal for indoor-outdoor living.

Credit: Glen E Johnson 

Outside of the apartment, the building also offers a 70-foot indoor swimming pool, a fitness center with a Turkish bath and steam room, a roof deck and courtyard and more.

Credit: Glen E Johnson 

This weekend, Hamilton will be in Abu Dhabi racing in hopes of acquiring his eighth World Drivers' Championship title — a distinction that would make him the most accomplished driver in Formula One history. Despite speculation about his retirement, Hamilton signed a contract extension in July with Mercedes, keeping him in the sport until at least 2023. 

Credit: Glen E Johnson 

In October, the England-native announced that his charity, Mission 44, is partnering with Teach First, a United Kingdom-based organization, to bring 150 Black STEM teachers to schools in England.

Credit: Glen E Johnson 

"By establishing this partnership, which focuses on identifying the best way to attract Black talent to STEM teaching roles, we hope to create a framework the wider education industry can implement," Hamilton said in a statement at the time.

Credit: Glen E Johnson 

"It's our hope other organizations recruiting teachers will support and join us on our mission to see more diversity in the classroom," Hamilton added.

According to ESPN, Hamilton pledged more than $27 million to Mission 44 in July.

