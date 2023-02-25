These Easy-to-Install Motion Sensor Lights Instantly Illuminate Dark Spaces, and They're on Sale

As you go about your day around the house, you're bound to have some nitpicks, as there are likely plenty of nooks and crannies that could use a little more light to make your life easier. You want to be able to see, after all! So a quick and easy lighting solution is needed.

Amazon shoppers are finding a solution in the Ezvalo Motion Sensor Cabinet Lights, which has been marked down to $24. You can place them on any smooth surface with the help of the magnetic mounting strip, so installation requires just seconds, and provides a convenient lighting solution for your cabinets and closets, or as a night light.

The motion sensor feature activates from a 10-foot range, eliminating the need to turn your overhead lights on and off. The motion sensor lights also include a daylight sensor that optimizes your battery usage, as they only turn on when the light in the room is insufficient.

Thanks to the motion sensor lights' rechargeable battery, you don't need to rely on a nearby plug socket for power, and can go up to 90 days without the need to recharge. They are easily detachable, so charging between uses is super easy. With three cycle modes, you can customize your motion sensor lights to suit your changing needs by switching between always-on, always-off, auto-mode, and dimming levels at the touch of a button.

Amazon

Buy It! Ezvalo Motion Sensor Cabinet Lights, $23.75 with coupon (orig. $62.99); amazon.com









that the lights are ideal for apartment renters, as the installation is easy and needs no drilling. They also praised the light's daylight sensor: "One thing I love is that if the kitchen light is on, it won't turn on!" A



If you have dark corners in your house and are looking for a convenient way to light up these spaces, snag the Ezvalo Motion Sensor Cabinet Lights

