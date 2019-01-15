Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Is Coming Back to TV! What to Know About the HGTV Reboot

Move that bus! Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is returning to television in 2020.

The popular home renovation show that ran on ABC from 2003 until 2012 is heading to HGTV this year, with the network planning to produce 10 brand new episodes.

In the original show on ABC, Ty Pennington spearheaded the whole-house renovations for deserving families across America, but HGTV has yet to announce a host and cast for the reboot. Pennington currently appears in Trading Spaces, another comeback show for the network.

The cast of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on ABC. HGTV has not announced who will appear in the reboot. Bob D'Amico/Fred Watkins/ABC via Getty

During each episode, HGTV’s experts will fully renovate one family’s home. Often these families have faced hardships such as the death of a family member, illness, loss of a job, or the loss of their home.

“This is a big win for HGTV and we can’t wait to put our stamp on it,” Kathleen Finch, Discovery Inc.’s chief lifestyle brands officer, said. “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was must-see viewing for years because it combined moving stories of families and communities with life-changing home renovations. It’s the type of program that taps into every emotion and it’s the reason it was so popular with everyone in America.”

The network plans to air the 10-episode season in early 2020, but if you want to refresh your brain with a binge watch of the old series, HGTV also announced they have plans to air 100 existing episodes of the original show, leading up to the premiere.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition isn’t the only reboot coming to the network this year.

In November 2018, they announced they would be partnering with TLC to bring back While You Were Out, a surprise home renovation show that aired from 2002 to 2006. That new series with debut as a crossover, airing on both HGTV and TLC in 2019.