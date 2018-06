No holiday commands the front lawns of the world quite like Christmas. Sure, Halloween gives it a run for its money, but it’s practically an unspoken law that anyone celebrating the holidays throw up at least one string of lights. And every neighborhood has at least one house that picks up that tossed gauntlet and fills it with thousands of icicle strands, maybe some inflatables, and one or two of those wooden reindeer cutouts. Here, some of our favorites from the most enthusiastic home decorators.

A home in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, where — along with Bensonhurst — Christmas decorating is elevated to an art form.