The Property Brothers are moving into the magazine business!

Drew and Jonathan Scott, 41, are two busy twins — but that isn’t stopping them from adding another venture to their portfolio. On Monday, Meredith Corporation (PEOPLE’s parent company) announced that they would be partnering with the HGTV stars on a quarterly print publication, with the first issue set to hit newsstands in January 2020.

Though the magazine is still without a title (the brothers plan to announce the name in the next few weeks), Meredith has disclosed that the magazine will be available for $9.99 per issue on newsstands or for an annual subscription price of $20 for four issues.

“We love print and have always wanted to extend our message of living life to the fullest through this medium,” said Jonathan in a press release.

“For us, it’s always been about taking the small, simple steps that earn big results at home, work, rest and play,” Drew added. “With a platform like this, we get to develop a consistent and thoughtful way of sharing great ideas and actionable insights with our audiences.”

The magazine will primarily focus on the subjects of home, home decor and home renovation. But beyond that, it will give exclusive insight into the twins’ love of “entertaining, family, food, gardening, outdoor living, wellness, music, travel and more,” according to the press release.

Bold photography and a limited amount of advertisements will contribute to making each issue feel like a special item for readers to hold onto.

The Scott brothers’ magazine is expected to follow in the footsteps of Magnolia Journal, fellow HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ lifestyle quarterly, which launched in October 2016 under Meredith. As of 2019, Magnolia Journal has a total circulation of 1.2 million.

“Drew and Jonathan have a unique connection with consumers that will translate well into print,” said Doug Olson, President of Meredith Magazines. “We’re extremely excited about taking the chemistry they share with their millions of viewers onscreen to new and existing audiences in the print medium.”