Extra, Extra! The Property Brothers Are Launching Their Own Magazine in January 2020

The publication is expected to follow in the footsteps of Magnolia Journal, Chip and Joanna Gaines's lifestyle quarterly that launched in 2016

By Hannah Chubb
October 14, 2019 11:37 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
HGTV

The Property Brothers are moving into the magazine business

Drew and Jonathan Scott, 41, are two busy twins — but that isn’t stopping them from adding another venture to their portfolio. On Monday, Meredith Corporation (PEOPLE’s parent company) announced that they would be partnering with the HGTV stars on a quarterly print publication, with the first issue set to hit newsstands in January 2020.

Though the magazine is still without a title (the brothers plan to announce the name in the next few weeks), Meredith has disclosed that the magazine will be available for $9.99 per issue on newsstands or for an annual subscription price of $20 for four issues.

RELATED: Drew and Jonathan Scott’s Second Kids’ Book Is Here — and It’s Based on Their Real Childhood

“We love print and have always wanted to extend our message of living life to the fullest through this medium,” said Jonathan in a press release. 

Jason Mendez/Getty

“For us, it’s always been about taking the small, simple steps that earn big results at home, work, rest and play,” Drew added. “With a platform like this, we get to develop a consistent and thoughtful way of sharing great ideas and actionable insights with our audiences.”

The magazine will primarily focus on the subjects of home, home decor and home renovation. But beyond that, it will give exclusive insight into the twins’ love of “entertaining, family, food, gardening, outdoor living, wellness, music, travel and more,” according to the press release. 

Annalee Belle

Bold photography and a limited amount of advertisements will contribute to making each issue feel like a special item for readers to hold onto.

RELATED VIDEO: Property Brothers Forever Home Exclusive Clip

The Scott brothers’ magazine is expected to follow in the footsteps of Magnolia Journal, fellow HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ lifestyle quarterly, which launched in October 2016 under Meredith. As of 2019, Magnolia Journal has a total circulation of 1.2 million. 

Magnolia Journal

“Drew and Jonathan have a unique connection with consumers that will translate well into print,” said Doug Olson, President of Meredith Magazines. “We’re extremely excited about taking the chemistry they share with their millions of viewers onscreen to new and existing audiences in the print medium.”

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.