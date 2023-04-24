These 'Soft' and 'Wrinkle-Free' Satin Pillowcases Are Only $3 Apiece at Amazon

If you feel like you're always waking up with a bad hair day, we have the solution for you: Invest in a set of satin pillowcases, which is designed to prevent your hair from frizzing, breaking, or knotting overnight.

Right now, you can shop the Exq Home Silky Satin Pillowcases while they're on sale at Amazon. The pillowcases are made from 100 percent polyester, creating a smooth and silky fabric. Thanks to the soft satin, the material can prevent your hair from becoming a frizzy mess the next morning. Plus according to the brand, dermatologists recommend using satin pillowcases to thwart acne and other allergies. The pillowcases are also cooling, so they'll keep your head from overheating during the spring and summer months.

Shoppers can choose from a handful of colors, including pink and purple, all of which are available in several sizes: standard, queen, king, and body. Each set comes with a set of two pillowcases. And when it's time to clean them, just toss them on a cold delicate cycle and tumble dry them on low.

Amazon

Buy It! Exq Home Silky Satin Pillowcases in Gray, $6.65 with coupon (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Over 17,000 Amazon shoppers have given the satin pillowcases a five-star rating, with users calling them "soft" and "wrinkle-free." One shopper said, "It makes my hair super soft and shiny," while another attested: "I haven't had a zit since I switched to using satin pillowcases."

A third shopper explained that their old microfiber pillowcases were giving them "bed head results," but they were shocked to see "what a difference" the silk pillowcases made after purchasing them. This reviewer also bought them for their daughter, writing, "For her, they cut down on frizziness and keep her curls looking so much better than when she uses a typical fabric pillowcase." They also wrote: "I started using them at the same time [as when] I changed my facial care routine, and altogether my skin is a lot less dry."

Amazon

Buy It! Exq Home Silky Satin Pillowcases in Navy Blue, $6.65 with coupon (orig. $6.99); amazon.com

Head to Amazon to get the Exq Home Silky Satin Pillowcases while they're on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.