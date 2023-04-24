These 'Soft' and 'Wrinkle-Free' Satin Pillowcases Are Only $3 Apiece at Amazon

The set has over 17,000 perfect ratings

By Amy Schulman
Published on April 24, 2023 10:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

EXQ Home Silky Satin Pillowcase Tout
Photo: Amazon

If you feel like you're always waking up with a bad hair day, we have the solution for you: Invest in a set of satin pillowcases, which is designed to prevent your hair from frizzing, breaking, or knotting overnight.

Right now, you can shop the Exq Home Silky Satin Pillowcases while they're on sale at Amazon. The pillowcases are made from 100 percent polyester, creating a smooth and silky fabric. Thanks to the soft satin, the material can prevent your hair from becoming a frizzy mess the next morning. Plus according to the brand, dermatologists recommend using satin pillowcases to thwart acne and other allergies. The pillowcases are also cooling, so they'll keep your head from overheating during the spring and summer months.

Shoppers can choose from a handful of colors, including pink and purple, all of which are available in several sizes: standard, queen, king, and body. Each set comes with a set of two pillowcases. And when it's time to clean them, just toss them on a cold delicate cycle and tumble dry them on low.

EXQ Home Silky Satin Pillowcase
Amazon

Buy It! Exq Home Silky Satin Pillowcases in Gray, $6.65 with coupon (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Over 17,000 Amazon shoppers have given the satin pillowcases a five-star rating, with users calling them "soft" and "wrinkle-free." One shopper said, "It makes my hair super soft and shiny," while another attested: "I haven't had a zit since I switched to using satin pillowcases."

A third shopper explained that their old microfiber pillowcases were giving them "bed head results," but they were shocked to see "what a difference" the silk pillowcases made after purchasing them. This reviewer also bought them for their daughter, writing, "For her, they cut down on frizziness and keep her curls looking so much better than when she uses a typical fabric pillowcase." They also wrote: "I started using them at the same time [as when] I changed my facial care routine, and altogether my skin is a lot less dry."

EXQ Home Silky Satin Pillowcase
Amazon

Buy It! Exq Home Silky Satin Pillowcases in Navy Blue, $6.65 with coupon (orig. $6.99); amazon.com

Head to Amazon to get the Exq Home Silky Satin Pillowcases while they're on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Kate Middleton Red dress
Kate Middleton's Pleated Dress Is Almost Completely Sold Out — but You Can Get a Similar Look Starting at $28
Damyuan Women's Walking Shoes
You Can Snag These $80 Sneakers That Feel Like 'Walking on Air' for as Little as $18 at Amazon
Goldie Hawn attends Glamour's 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year Awards
Goldie Hawn Copied Kate Hudson's Hands-Free Bag Look at the Mall, and You Can Too for $19
Related Articles
NestNeatly SmartCube Underbed Storage Bag Tout
These Under-the-Bed Storage Containers Are 'Great Space Savers,' and They're Just $8 Apiece
Amazon Closet Organization Tout
This Amazon Curation Is Dedicated to Closet Organization Solutions, and Prices Start at $7
Yankee Candle Sale Tout
This 'Soothing' Yankee Candle Perfectly Captures the Aroma of a 'Fresh Spring' Day, and It's Just $26 Today
Bedsure Reversible Comforter Amazon Deal
This Pretty Reversible Comforter Set Feels Like Getting 'Cocooned in a Cloud' — and It's Up to 60% Off
Furniture Roundup: Best Deals TOUT
Amazon Dropped So Many New Furniture Deals This Weekend, and Prices Start at $44
Molblly Standard Pillows Shredded Memory Foam Tout
These Memory Foam Pillows Are So Comfy, It's 'Hard to Get Out of Bed' — and They're Just $15 Apiece
BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Tout
This Portable Air Conditioner 'Made Record Heat Bearable,' and It's on Sale at Amazon
Amazon Wedding Registry TOUT
These 10 Top-Rated Wedding Gifts Are Trending on Amazon — and Everything Is Under $75
Kopbeau tower fan TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Say There's 'No Need' for the AC When You Have This Tower Fan — and It's on Sale
ZCWA Robot Vacuum Tout
This Robot Vacuum Is an 'Amazing Saving Grace' That Does 'All the Hard Work' — and It's $560 Less at Amazon
Buganda Memory Foam Bath Mat Tout
This Cloud-Like Bath Mat with 13,000+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for $10 at Amazon Today
Dehumidifier Tout
This Dehumidifier Removes So Much Moisture, It's Like a 'Magic Trick' — and It's on Sale
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet Tout
This Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Is the Most Versatile Pan in My Kitchen — and It's on Sale for Just $20
STARUMENT Portable Hand Vacuum Cleaner Handheld Cordless Cleaner
This Sleek Handheld Vacuum Is a 'Quick and Easy Solution' for Small Messes — and It's 50% Off
mattress pad tout
This Breathable Mattress Topper with 51,300+ Five-Star Ratings Is 58% Off at Amazon Right Now
Outdoor Rug Sale Roundup Tout
Amazon Is Having a Major Sale on Outdoor Area Rugs — Save Up to 72% on Best-Selling Styles While You Can