Exes Christina Anstead, Tarek El Moussa to Film 9th Season of Flip or Flop, Their 3rd Since Split

Exes Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa will film another season of Flip or Flop together, their ninth and the third since their dramatic split.

HGTV announced on Thursday that the real estate and renovation duo, who separated publicly in December 2016 and finalized their divorce in January 2018, will continue to shoot their popular series together. The current season of Flip or Flop wraps up on Thursday night and the next is expected to debut in August 2020.

Anstead and El Moussa, who are amicably co-parenting their two children Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4, have opened up previously about why they chose to stick to their unusual professional arrangement.

“When our marriage fell apart, it was more public than we could ever have imagined,” Anstead explained in the first episode filmed after their divorce, which aired in May 2018.

El Moussa added, “But we’re picking up the pieces and we’ll still work together to support our kids.”

In the exes’ first joint interview since parting ways, which aired on the Today Show that December, El Moussa opened up about the decision. “We shot the pilot [for Flip or Flop] in summer of 2011, so we’ve been doing this for a really long time,” he said. “It’s part of who we are and what we do, and for us to just throw everything away, it just wasn’t worth it.”

Anstead added that given their “two amazing kids . . . it’s just easier to work together and get along.”

There has been a tangible shift in their dynamic on the show since the divorce that the stars acknowledge.

“In the past, if Tarek and I would get into an argument, they would turn off the camera. Now they just let it roll,” Christina told PEOPLE in July 2018. “I probably put up more of a fight than I used to, and he stands his ground more, because at the end of the day we’re not going home together.”

“We’ve worked together for 12 years now,” she added. “We just really focus on the job at hand, and if we do talk, it’s about the kids.”

“Christina and Tarek’s relatable, personal journey attracts millions of viewers who now have a true emotional stake in their story and want to see more,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV. “Their story is real, compelling and filled with the hallmarks of HGTV hits—family and unforgettable personalities with home-related expertise who are passionate about the work that turns houses into homes.”

Christina has since remarried, tying the knot with British TV host Ant Anstead at a surprise wedding at their Newport Beach, California, home in December 2018.

El Moussa has been dating Heather Rae Young, a fellow realtor who appears on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, since July, when they were spotted kissing on a boat.

Both parents have been committed to supporting their blended families — Christina and Ant welcomed a son, Hudson, in September — and even celebrate holidays and special events together.

In September, El Moussa, Christina and Heather all attended Taylor’s ninth birthday party. On Halloween, the two couples and their children went trick-or-treating together and were even joined by Christina’s parents. Most recently, the friendly exes reunited to attend Taylor’s school holiday concert.

“We all sit together — my family and Tarek’s family,” Christina wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the event.

“A couple people acknowledged how nice this is — I know there are a lot of divorced couples (including Tarek’s mom and dad) who do this too and it’s honestly easier for everyone,” she continued. “Plus Taylor’s face lights up when she sees us all in the same row supporting her.”

Tarek’s mother, Dominique El Moussa, seemed to agree with her former daughter-in-law. She commented on Christina’s post: “Once a family, always a family!”

In addition to Flip or Flop, the former spouses each have solo shows on HGTV. The second season of Christina on the Coast premieres January 2, while Tarek is preparing to debut Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa in early 2020. His digital series, Tarek’s Flip Side is currently streaming on the HGTV GO app and hgtv.com.

The season finale of Flip or Flop airs Thursday, December 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and new episodes premiere in August 2020.