Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin is beloved by stars like Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry and the Kardashian/Jenner sisters (who take her everywhere!) for her glamorous and timeless designs. And now she has the office to match.

With the help of designer Mat Sanders of Consort Design, and items from the home decor site Wayfair.com, Atkins revamped the office space where she handles her three businesses – Ouai Haircare, Mane University and ManeAddicts.com – and manages her long list of A-list clients.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“[My goal was] to create a chic, warm and inviting space that reflected my brand’s aesthetic,” Atkin tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Credit: Tessa Neustadt

Along with Sanders, Atkin looked for pieces that were modern and updated, but still had classic sophistication.

“I love mixing and matching different design styles to create something unique,” Atkin says. “My home is filled with different pieces from my husband and my travels worldwide, and I love to create a chic, warm and inviting atmosphere in both my home and office.”

RELATED: Jen Atkin’s New Product Line Will Bring You One Step Closer to Kardashian-Level Hair (Learn All of Her Secrets!)

Atkin’s favorite space is now the wood-paneled conference room, which Sanders complimented with bright accents.

Image zoom

“We had to work with the warm wood paneling that already existed, and we wanted to add some dimension,” Sanders explains. “So we chose a nice, light gray [for the ceiling] which is calming and serene while adding a sense of depth to the space.”

“For the furniture, we definitely went with a high contrast concept. The conference table is a beautiful, oval high-gloss white and we paired that with some modern black oak chairs.”

WATCH THIS: One Editor’s Ombre Hair Transformation!

“I love the ‘conference’ room!” Atkin says. “I’m literally in there all the time and the space is so fab compared to the traditional idea of a conference room. The round table makes the small room seem inviting.”

Sanders, on the other hand, favors the mirrored coffee table in the main workspace.

Image zoom

“It’s a nice play with the deco details that already exist, and it makes the space feel funky-fresh,” he says.

For the rest of office, Sanders sought out highly functional furniture.

RELATED: Kardashian Hair Guru Jen Atkin Is Launching Products: ‘The Vibe Is Very Kendall and Gigi’

“We chose simple white desks that can be easily moved around depending on the needs of the staffing,” he says. “The workspace should feel inspiring, and people should want to come to you.”

Atkin’s main priority was organization.

Image zoom Credit: Tessa Neustadt

“I’m literally OCD when it comes to my office,” she says. “Because my schedule is so busy, I need a space that is clean and organized so I don’t waste my time trying to find things. Organization is the key to my chaos.”

But she has one other big requirement for her space – it has to be social media ready.

Image zoom

“I love everything in its place and worthy of a snap.”