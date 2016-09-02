EXCLUSIVE: See Inside HGTV’s Scott McGillivray’s Brand-New Custom Home
Picture Perfect!
After 16 years and hundreds of renovations for others, HGTV’s host of Income Property, Scott McGillivray, 38, (with wife Sabrina, 37) knew what he wanted for his own dream home. “I had 10 years of ideas! I was always saying, ‘One day when I renovate my own home, I want to have one of these.’ That’s what this [house] is, a collection.” For their completely customized home, Scott and Sabrina, “engineered everything around our family,” he says.
Craft Magic
First up was a craft room for daughters Myah, 4, and Layla, 2. It's a space dedicated solely to their painting, drawing, and gluing endeavors. To anchor the room the McGillivrays chose a 4-foot-by-9-foot island that's topped with durable Cambria quartz and offers storage space below. “It’s definitely the girls' room,” says Scott. Adding that, “It’s already being used...a lot.”
DIYers’ Dream
For Sabrina, a kindergarten teacher whose “number one hobby is small DIY projects,” says Scott, a creative space was definitely a must-have for the house. And though they consulted and collaborated on everything for the design of their home the craft room was an area that “Sabrina really owned,” according to Scott.
Start Your Engines!
Sometimes one garage simply isn’t enough. Such was the case for Scott, who built a second garage (that really serves as a man cave) to house everything the first one couldn’t contai. “It’s got my tools, a bar, a TV and a hot rod.” Really, what else does a guy need?
Surf’s Up
Since the second garage is a place not just for fixing up cool cars but also for entertaining, a bar and beer fridge were must-haves. “Sometimes it's nice to get out there and build something. But if you've got your buddies over, you're going to pay them in beer, so you've got to have your currency ready,” says Scott.
Bottoms Up
Because the kitchen is the centerpiece of their new home, the McGillivrays chose an open concept for its layout. It also has several rooms leading off of it, including a small butler's pantry for glassware, complete with a customized wine rack (pictured here). “It’s really a place for us to entertain,” says Scott of the kitchen. As for the prep space, he used an antique mirrored backsplash to make the seven-by-seven-foot space look much bigger.
Watch Scott and his family go through the entire design process in HGTV’s new series Moving the McGillivrays, which premieres Sept. 25 on HGTV Canada