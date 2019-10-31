EXCLUSIVE! Property Brothers' J.D. Scott Marries Annalee Belle in Vintage Theatre-Themed Wedding

Image zoom Taylor Made Photography

J.D. Scott is a married man!

Property Brothers‘ Drew and Jonathan Scott‘s older sibling J.D. wed fiancée Annalee Belle on Halloween in a ceremony with a 1940s and ’50s vintage movie theatre theme.

Held at a private home in Las Vegas, the décor included a ’50s candy shoppe, absinthe fountain lounge, photo trailer, concession stands and synchronized swimmers!

The bride, a makeup artist, made her entrance in front of 180 guests on a stunning black Belgian horse named Zena, while holding a pastel and cream-colored bouquet. Her dress was the “perfect mix of classy, sexy, fierce, feminine, dreamy and daring,” says Belle. “Anyone who sees me or knows me can tell I don’t like traditional anything.”

According to celebrity wedding planner Sophie Parrott of Marvelous Events USA, the couple, who got engaged last Halloween wanted “informal” and “fun” for the concession movie theatre style menu, which included hot dogs, pretzels, and pizza nachos. “Super casual and unpretentious.”

Parrott adds the bride and groom wanted their ‘I Do’s’ to be a “fun and engaging experience” for guests from beginning to end during the “adventure-filled wedding celebration.”

“At some point in my 20s, I decided that if I was going to have a wedding I wanted it to either be a backyard shindig or AN EVENT,” Belle posted in August. “We’ve decided to combine both ideas for something really…well, marvelous!”

J.D.’s younger brother Drew, 41, tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Linda Phan in May 2018 in Italy. Drew’s twin Jonathan began dating actress Zooey Deschanel in September, and made their relationship Instagram official on October 20.

The eldest Scott regularly appears on his siblings’ HGTV shows, including Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers: At Home