EXCLUSIVE: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Will Star in Their First Home Design Show Together This Fall

Now this is a match made in design heaven!

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are finally putting their interior decorating skills together in front of the cameras for TLC’s new show, Married to Design: Nate & Jeremiah.

Though the married couple—who welcomed their daughter Poppy last March—both have experience on separate home shows, this will be their first venture into TV together.

The show, debuting this fall, will follow Berkus and Brent (and Poppy!) inside their own home and during their adventures helping distressed homeowners turn their money pits into dream homes.

“I just stood in a room with the people we love the most and watched as our daughter blew out the candles on her 1st birthday cake,” says Brent in a press release. “Aside from the fact that I was an emotional wreck, I found myself looking at Nate and the two of us not being able to contain all the joy and gratitude that is our life right now. To invite people to see that side of us, it just feels right.”

Not only will the couple help their clients redesign the layout of their spaces, they’ll also put a unique touch on all the little details of the house—with a tight budget in mind, of course.