EXCLUSIVE: Inside Property Brothers’ J.D. Scott’s Fiancée Annalee’s Vegas Bachelorette Party

Image zoom Annalee Belle and Linda Phan

Annalee Belle is all set to marry her longtime love JD Scott, the older brother of Drew and Jonathan Scott, this fall, but before her official ‘I do’s,’ the makeup artist celebrated with a Las Vegas bachelorette bash!

Festivities kicked off March 2 and included Belle’s brother, four of her closest gal pals, and her soon to be sister-in-law, Drew’s wife Linda Phan, who will also serve as one of her bridesmaids.

“Everyone arrived on a Saturday evening and we met at our suite at the Park MGM,” Belle, who also lives in Las Vegas, tells PEOPLE. “My favorite part was that we could all stay together. Since my brother is in Denver, two friends are in Amarillo (Texas), and one is in Albuquerque, I’ve never been able to have everyone together before, so it was pretty awesome!”

The group spent a low-key first evening in their suite complete with cocktails and matching unicorn onesies. “It was pretty much the greatest thing ever to hang out in those all night and not have to go anywhere.” says Belle.

On Sunday, the bridal party went wedding dress shopping (and Belle found her gown!) then continued the fun back at their suite which had been transformed into a “whimsical dream world” as a surprise for the bride.

“I cried for the third time that day as I realized how wonderful my bridal party is,” says Belle.

“We nibbled on all kinds of yummy snacks – sandwiches, cookies that said ‘AB+JD,’ scones, and of course, we had lots of tea and champagne. I don’t know if I’ve ever had such a pleasant experience being pampered,” she says. “To be able to do that in a room full of decor I love was indescribable. It’s one of those moments I’ll dream of forever.”

To top off the evening, the crew threw on their unicorn onesies once again and headed out to dance. “We found a bar that was having a Latin night, which is my favorite genre to dance to, so we went in,” she says. “I don’t know if I have ever had so much fun dancing (except for Drew and Linda’s reception). Everyone wanted to dance with us and within a matter of minutes, we were so sweaty from the onesies!”

Still, she says, “I couldn’t have asked for a better weekend.”

Belle and JD became engaged on Halloween, after he surprised her by popping the question, but didn’t tell anyone the big news until November.

“It looks like I get to spend the rest of my life with you,” the HGTV personality shared on Instagram. “I’m on cloud 9 right now! #SheSaidYes #Engaged #Proposal.”

Their wedding news comes after a tumultuous year for the couple. JD, who appears alongside his brothers on several of their HGTV series, has been battling a mysterious debilitating illness. He opened up on his Instagram account in a lengthy video in which the couple shares the details about Scott’s health struggles over the past 14 months, including extreme sensitivity to temperatures over 70 degrees and having to stay in bed for days.

Antibiotics and strict dietary changes have helped alleviate his symptons, though he notes he’s by no means “cured.” Still, they say they are thankful for the support they have received from “some really good people who have checked in a lot and helped out,” Scott says, and they continue to be positive about the future.

As he tells his fans, “I appreciate all of you. We’re getting there. Lots of good stuff to come.”