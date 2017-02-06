Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Go inside Christian Grey's apartment with the set designers and take a 360 tour.

Exclusive: Go Behind the Scenes of Christian Grey's Penthouse with Its Designers, Plus Explore the 360 Virtual Tour

“I could bring any woman into this room and they’d fall in love with me.”

If you guessed that line dropped from the smirking lips of Fifty Shades Darker‘s Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan), you’re not far off. Set decorator Carolyn Louks, part of the design team that reinvigorated the billionaire businessman’s Seattle penthouse for the steamy sequel, out Feb. 10, uses this Grey-esque sentiment to describe her inspiration for the seductive space, in the exclusive behind-the-scenes video, above.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Want to get a closer look? We can’t blame you. You can now explore all the dark corners of Christian Grey‘s Seattle penthouse in a 360-degree virtual experience. Wander the glossy halls, find special objects that reveal more details about the man that dwells within, and even enter the red room.

Dornan, 34, suggests that, much like his character, the home has become “a bit warmer and attainable,” but the many sparkling chandeliers, double-height ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning (albeit faux) views over the city, are no less breathtaking the second time around.

Virtual reality exclusive! Go Inside Fifty Shades Darker’s masquerade ball in the 360° video below. For a fully immersive experience using VR goggles, download the LIFE VR app for iOS and Android or visit time.com/lifevr.

“It was always important to make his space extremely beautiful, extremely luxurious,” says director James Foley of the sprawling, marble-lined residence, which was built on four separate soundstages. The grand living room and Grey’s private study, explored in the video, are connected by a spectacular glass-encased wine cellar, dreamed up by production designer Nelson Coates. Beyond lies Dornan’s favorite space: the library.

WATCH: Jamie Dornan Talks Final Days On Set & New 50 Shades Darker: ‘It’s Sexier’