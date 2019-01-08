Leanne Ford is following in Chip and Joanna Gaines’s footsteps and launching a line at Target!

The Restored by the Fords star, who is expecting her first baby in March, is launching a lighting collection with the retailer and PEOPLE has your first look!

The collection, which includes 30 pieces, is part of Project 62, Target’s midcentury-modern home line, and will debut in stores and online February 10.

Within the limited-edition line the designs adhere to four different style profiles: rope net, natural woven, metal dome and industrial metal. The items include floor and table lamps, sconces and pendants, starting at $29.99.

It’s no surprise that the pieces embody the hip, retro-rustic aesthetic that has gained Ford a loyal following after just one season on HGTV — she designed them with her own house and her real design projects in mind!

“I created lighting that I wanted for my home and pieces that I needed for clients’ projects,” she tells PEOPLE. Ford recently listed her cool urban cabin in Los Angeles’s Silver Lake neighborhood following her pregnancy news, and also has a house in her hometown of Pittsburgh.

For this collaboration, she made a point to create items that are notoriously tricky for even experienced design lovers to get their hands on, either vintage or new, without an eye-popping price tag.

“I thought about the lights that I wanted to see more of, lights that I had made from vintage materials in the past, and simple lights that existed in some form but for a hefty price point,” she says. “The pieces we’ve created for Project 62 are shapes and styles that I wished were easier to find when I needed them, not to mention at a price that fits every budget.”

Despite their 1950s and 60s influences, the pieces should look right at home in any style room, she says. “I envision them working in farmhouse-style homes just as easily as in mid-century homes.”

Ford, who stars alongside her brother Steve in their HGTV series, which returns for a second season in 2019, is all about democratizing design — and pushing the envelope when it comes to what the network’s viewers expect.

“It’s a fun time to be on HGTV,” she says. “They are supportive and open to letting us be ourselves, both personally and professionally. For a while, their shows were more real estate focused, but they gave my brother and me a chance to do a show that was very design heavy and it’s been a great success.”

“Not to mention, my almost exclusive use of neutrals was a bit of a risk for TV at the time, but they fully supported it all!” adds Ford, a noted lover of all-white-everything.

But the designer isn’t taking her fans for granted, and she’s hoping to do right by those she’s inspired with her first product line. “The most exciting part of this opportunity has been creating beautiful lighting that is accessible to everyone,” she tells PEOPLE. “It really feels like a privilege.”

Project 62 + Leanne Ford is available February 10 in stores and on Target.com.