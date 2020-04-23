Image zoom Yale Wagner; Inset: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

Casey Affleck and Joaquin Phoenix have sold a New York City apartment they purchased together before a falling out for $3.135 million.

Affleck was married to Joaquin’s sister, Summer Phoenix, for 11 years and the brothers-in-law became close friends. But by the time the marriage ended in 2017, they were no longer close, according to Joaquin. The Joker star told Vanity Fair in a November 2019 cover story they hadn’t spoken “in many years.” Adding, “My sister and him divorced. And I haven’t spoken directly to him or indirectly in a long time. Three or four years.”

Now the pair have let go of a piece of their friendship: an industrial loft on the edge of Manhattan’s TriBeCa neighborhood that they purchased and sold together according to public records.

The property was listed for with Jeremy Stein of Sotheby’s International Realty. It was listed for $3.495 million and sold for $3.135 million.

Image zoom Yale Wagner

Image zoom Yale Wagner

The sprawling, bare-bones space seems to combine what was once three separate apartments and includes three sleeping areas and three full bathrooms spread across two floors. In true loft fashion, it has soaring 11-and-a-half-foot ceilings, concrete floors, exposed brick and few walls. There’s also a kitchenette with stainless-steel appliances.

Image zoom Yale Wagner

Image zoom Yale Wagner

The listing describes the location, on bustling Canal Street, as “the crossroads of SoHo and TriBeCa” in a pocket neighborhood dubbed Hudson Square. Its position the western edge of the city, means the seventh floor unit has expansive water views across the Hudson.

Image zoom FilmMagic

In addition to their familial ties through marriage, Affleck and Joaquin have teamed up professionally.

They first worked together on the 1995 film To Die For and Joaquin starred in 2010’s I’m Still Here, which was directed by Affleck. According to the Vanity Fair feature, they also lived in the same building in New York before Affleck married Summer, though it’s not clear if it’s the address at which they have just sold their apartment.

The outlet notes that at the time they were “enjoying Manhattan nightlife together, and once got matching tattoos in Italy, a black circle under the right arm.”