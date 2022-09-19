Sarah Jessica Parker Is Launching a Wallpaper Line with Her Designer and Friend of 30 Years

Sarah Jessica Parker's name is synonymous with great style, and her latest venture— a line of wallpaper co-created with her longtime interior designer and close friend Eric Hughes— is no exception.

The Sarah Jessica Parker & Wallshoppe collection includes 15 prints in 193 variations (ranging from $68-$299) that were hand-curated by the actress and Hughes, who have known each other for over 30 years.

"We met through a mutual friend and just instantly connected," Hughes tells PEOPLE. "One part of that friendship has always been this affinity for design and interiors."

In addition to designing multiple homes for the actress over the years, Hughes has a long list of celebrity clients including Andy Cohen, Katie Couric, Hank Azaria, and Lauren Graham.

Aimée Mazzenga

During the pandemic, Hughes was helping Parker design her New York City home when the idea of a wallpaper collaboration came to him. Parker was immediately onboard.

From refined florals, playful plaids and bold graphics along with unexpected, sophisticated and timeless prints, the elements in each piece in the collection are meaningful to Parker.

"Color is something that's so incredibly important to her and she's so in tune with it," says Hughes. "She really pushed us out of our comfort zone. There was a whole color spectrum that Wallshoppe was really known for before our collaboration with her, and it was a bit more soft and muted.

Nicole LaMotte

Hughes continues: "Sarah Jessica loves a deep saturated color. Like, if we're going to do a red, it's going to be a really deep geranium red. If you're doing a blue, it's a peacock teal blue. Just watching her go off and develop the palette for all of these was really fun."

When Parker began prep work on her Sex and the City reboot series And Just Like That… the pair found one design, the giant teal blue carnation (the pink version is above) that was perfect for Carrie's apartment.

Nicole LaMotte

"They put the paper up in her apartment in her living room [on the set] with these really beautiful green velvet draperies and pretty rug and these bookshelves and it just became this jewel box," says Hughes.

The rest of the collection is an homage to other things she loves, including Queen Anne's lace flowers, big chrysanthemums and of course, the carnations.

For Hughes, the best part of working with Parker isn't just her impeccable eye for design, but working with a dear friend.

"We really have fun. It's great to be able to sit down and laugh and enjoy it," he says.