Everything to Know About Tarek El Moussa's New Fling, Former Playboy Model Heather Young

Image zoom Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Tarek El Moussa has a new lady in his life!

Just over a year after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Christina Anstead (who has since married, and is expecting a child with, TV personality Ant Anstead) El Moussa, 37, was seen cozying up to real estate agent and the star of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, Heather Young, 31.

El Moussa and Young were were photographed kissing and cuddling on a yacht at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California on Sunday, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

While it’s still unclear whether the two are a couple or casually getting acquainted, here’s everything we know about the Southern California native so far.

She’s also in the real estate business.

Young sells high end properties as a realtor associate at The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles — which boasts more than $1 billion in total sales and $300 million in active listings, according to the firm’s website. She specializes in high-profile and high net-worth clientele, according to her The Oppenheim Group online bio.

She’s a reality show star.

Netflix’s Selling Sunset follows Young and her The Oppenheim Group co-workers as they attempt to sell luxurious properties and, of course, stir up some drama in the process. The reality show launched in March, but Netflix has yet to confirm a second season.

Image zoom Netflix

She’s a model.

The 5-ft-.7-in. blonde beauty is signed to MMG Models and has been a spokeswoman for Captain Morgan, Smirnoff, Baileys, and Jose Cuervo, according to IMBD. Young has also modeled for brands including Calao Swimwear, DSO Eyewear and Carrie Amber lingerie.

…and she was named Playboy “Playmate of the Month” in February 2010.

The model attended a “Playboy” casting call in June 2008 and was featured on the Playboy Cyberclub website in August 2009, according to IMBD. Young got her big break when she was named Playmate of the Month by the famous men’s magazine in February 2010

Image zoom Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty

“Being a woman I have the right to choose what I do and will do with my body as should any woman or human should,” Young wrote on Instagram in May. “Being a @playboy Playmate a lot of people ask me why I posed and why I did it….Because I have the right to choose & won’t let anyone make me feel inferior for my choices.”