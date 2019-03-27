Everything to Know About Chip and Joanna Gaines’s New TV Network: ‘We Have Some Fun Stuff’

Since Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed that they were getting their own TV network, Fixer Upper viewers have been anxiously awaiting more news from the home renovation stars.

But Joanna says fans aren’t the only ones eager for HGTV stars’ next venture. “Even our kids are excited,” she says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. “They’ll say to us, ‘You guys should do this or try that.’ They’ve really been helping us with market research.”

In November, the couple revealed they plan to partner with Discovery and return to TV with their own lifestyle media network, which will feature home design, cooking and children’s programs.

While the Gaineses’ publicist John Marsicano says the deal has not yet been finalized, Chip and Joanna are looking forward to making a comeback. “We have some fun stuff that we’ve been dreaming up,” she says.

Still, this time around they plan on doing things a little differently. When the couple walked away from Fixer Upper in Oct. 2017, “It was such a whirlwind, and while it was amazing, I think at some point along the way, I forgot to have fun,” Joanna says.

“It was almost like we were on autopilot. Once we stepped out of it, I realized that whatever we end up tackling in the future, my priority is that I want to enjoy it.”

Moving forward, “If I’m not going to have fun, then I’m not doing it, because it’s not worth the grind.”

Joanna’s latest project, a children’s book, We Are the Gardeners, cowritten with her kids is available now on amazon.com.

