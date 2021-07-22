Everything Exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Have Said About Each Other Since Their Split
The Flip or Flop stars got into a huge argument on the set of their show Flip or Flop last week, with El Moussa criticizing his ex and comparing her to his new fiancee, Heather Rae Young
Speaking Up and Lashing Out
On Wednesday, PEOPLE confirmed that Tarek El Moussa went on a verbal tirade against his ex-wife on the set of their show Flip or Flop on July 14. During the argument, he compared Haack to his current fiancée and said that he enjoys watching her fail, according to TMZ.
Before the blow up, however, the exes, who wed in 2009 and split in 2016, often spoke candidly about the ups and downs of coparenting and working together since their divorce, which was finalized in 2018.
The former couple, who share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, have also discussed each others' relationships with new partners, including El Moussa's fiancée Heather Rae Young and Haack's ex-husband Ant Anstead — as well as her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall. Here, we've rounded up everything the real estate moguls have said about their relationship through the years.
Harsh Words on Set
"Look at me, look at me, look at me. It's called winning," El Moussa reportedly yelled at Haack during the recent clash, stating that he "made" her and referring to her as a "washed-up loser."
A representative for Haack did not reply to a request for comment about the incident. HGTV had no comment
Weighing in on New Relationships
Haack recently confirmed she has been secretly dating Austin-based realtor Joshua Hall for months, but their relationship status was news to El Moussa, who weighed in on the red carpet telling PEOPLE, "We don't know their situation. We're kind of just finding out too and just learning."
Young added that she and El Moussa have met Joshua, who is the brother of one of her friends, "a few times."
"It is true. My girlfriend Jessica, we've been friends for like over 10 years and it's just a fluke," Young told PEOPLE. "You know, it was nothing that was planned. It just happened." She added, It "seems like" Hall and Haack are happy together.
Sharing Thoughts on Their Exes
El Moussa has publicly shared his support for Haack's second ex-husband Ant Anstead in his new romance with Renée Zellweger. "I love it! I love it!" El Moussa told PEOPLE of Anstead's relationship. "Good for him. Ant's a great kid, [Zellweger] seems like a lot of fun," he continued. "I like them. I like the setup."
Anstead and Haack were married from December 2018 until their split in September 2020, and share son Hudson, 22 months together. Anstead met Zellweger in June on the set of his new show Celebrity IOU: Joyride.
Amicably Co-Parenting
In April 2021, El Moussa told Entertainment Tonight that his relationship with Haack "is in a completely different place." He continued, "She and I are getting along, we're co-parenting, getting along together, and I really think the episodes are getting better and better."
'A Unified Front'
That same month, Haack spoke to PEOPLE about how the pair's relationship had evolved throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, "Tarek and I split four years ago. That's a long time. When there are tough times like these, all of a sudden we're totally a unified front and talk and email multiple times a day." She added that their focus will always be: "'What's best for the kids?' "
"It's good we're on the same page — otherwise it would be a mess!" she said.
Co-Parenting Amid Covid
Haack also told Us, "We're just making sure that we're on the same page," when speaking about coparenting amid the pandemic. "I went over there [to Tarek's] and showed them how we were doing homeschool because I had them the first few days. We just, like, make sure we're helpful with each other."
Bonus Mom Boundaries
Speaking to Us in January 2021, the dad-of-two added that Christina gets along with his fiancée, Selling Sunset realtor Heather Rae Young (pictured), whom he proposed to in July 2020 after one year of dating. The two women "coparent too," El Moussa said. "It's strictly business, but yeah. Everybody gets along."
Young and Haack even exchanged well wishes and flowers for Mother's Day. Young often calls herself Taylor and Brayden's "bonus mom."
Well Wishes
The former pair wished each other a Happy Mother's and Father's Day, respectively, in 2019, with El Moussa writing on Instagram that their children "Tay and Bray love her so much❤️." The following month, Christina gave her ex a sweet shout-out after sending love to her own dad and to her then-husband, Ant Anstead, from whom she split in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage. "Happy Father's Day to Tarek who Taylor and Brayden love and adore. To all the Dads out there – enjoy your day!"
Creating Closure
When Christina tied the knot in a surprise ceremony with Wheelers Dealers host Anstead in December 2018, El Moussa offered his congratulations.
"I think finding out [about the wedding] made me realize 100% closure. And it made me realize that it's a good thing for my kids, based on what I know about Ant," Tarek told PEOPLE exclusively, adding that he didn't "want to get into" Christina's previous dating history, but that "Ant is, by far, better."
"I'm actually happy for her," he added of the relationship at the time. "I think it's a great thing. I think they get along well and most importantly, it's good for my children."
Putting the Kids First
Speaking about their effectiveness as coparents, Tarek added, "I'm not the type who wants to fight with her for the rest of my life and make my kids miserable." He shared that for him and Christina, "everything we do is about the kids and at the end of the day my kids are going to have a stable household and she's going to have help and that's exactly what they need."
Why They Split
The pair spoke to Today in 2018, breaking their silence in a joint interview after finalizing their divorce. "It was up and down, up and down," Tarek shared of their decision to continue filming Flip or Flop. "We shot the pilot in summer of 2011, so we've been doing this for a really long time. It's part of who we are and what we do, and for us to just throw everything away, it just wasn't worth it."
When asked if it was easier to work together since their break up, El Moussa quipped, "Oh no, not at all," to which Haack scoffed and replied, "Oh, god, it is. Just ignore him."