Everything Exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Have Said About Each Other Since Their Split

On Wednesday, PEOPLE confirmed that Tarek El Moussa went on a verbal tirade against his ex-wife on the set of their show Flip or Flop on July 14. During the argument, he compared Haack to his current fiancée and said that he enjoys watching her fail, according to TMZ.

Before the blow up, however, the exes, who wed in 2009 and split in 2016, often spoke candidly about the ups and downs of coparenting and working together since their divorce, which was finalized in 2018.

The former couple, who share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, have also discussed each others' relationships with new partners, including El Moussa's fiancée Heather Rae Young and Haack's ex-husband Ant Anstead — as well as her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall. Here, we've rounded up everything the real estate moguls have said about their relationship through the years.