Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that they are launching their own TV network with Discovery — but fans who were paying close attention may have already had a hunch that the stars were preparing to return to the small screen.

The parents of five have been dropping hints that Fixer Upper‘s finale in April and the show’s spinoff Behind the Design were not the end of their time on TV.

In October 2017, Joanna told PEOPLE that a new TV project “isn’t inconceivable.”

“We’re entrepreneurs at heart, so we’ll always be looking forward to what’s next. As it relates to TV, you just never know,” she said.

“I’ve always laughed about the concept of normal and I’ve never wanted to live anything that even resembled a normal life,” Chip added. “So if we go back to normal and normal is no fun, well then I’ll probably try to find me a television show and see if I get back on.”

That same month, Joanna told Entertainment Tonight, “I think we have no idea” if their TV careers are over.

Also in October, Savannah Guthrie asked the couple on Today, “Would you do it again? Would you do another show? Maybe down the road?”

“Who knows? … Would we go back and do this again? Absolutely. In a heartbeat,” Chip answered. “It was a joy. It was a pleasure.”

In May, a fan tweeted at Chip, “Show idea. Chip & Joanna surprise young adults by fixing up their first house out of college. Renter Upper?”

“Hummm.. #meLike,” Chip answered.

Earlier in November, Chip teased their big news. He told PEOPLE, “We never rule anything out.”

“The show was amazing and we are so thankful for it, but it’s also a whirlwind where, if you are not careful, it will flat run you over,” he continued. “You can’t believe how out of gas you are.”

All those hints led to a big announcement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday. “I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television,” Chip said. “You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back.”

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano confirmed the news. “We’re excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia,” the statement said. “The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content.”