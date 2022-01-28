Every Photo Ty Pennington Has Shared of the Historic Savannah Home He's Renovating with Wife Kellee

On September 1, 2020, HGTV star Ty Pennington and his then-girlfriend Kellee Merrell got the keys to a historic house in Savannah, GA that they would soon call home — and eventually would call their wedding venue!

They began working on the 1853 property immediately, intending to restore the home and make it their own while still honoring its original roots. According to a post from Pennington, 57, on Instagram last week, they've "been renovating ever since," with plans to finish the main house this summer. Then, they'll start on the detached carriage house out back.

Pennington has been sharing sneak peeks at their progress, letting fans in on what a real renovation looks like off-screen, and teasing what's to come for the stunning 19th-century home.