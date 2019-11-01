Every Photo from Property Brothers' J.D. Scott's Over-the-Top Halloween Wedding

A Wedding Fit for Vegas
HGTV personality J.D. Scott tied the knot with fiancee Annalee Belle in a vintage movie theater-themed celebration on Halloween.
The older sibling of Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott celebrated with 180 guests at a private residence in Las Vegas. The groom sported a rhinestone-studded suit, while his bride wore a sheer, corseted gown for the ceremony and a short ruffled dress with bright pink tights for the reception.
The couple had two wedding cakes — one covered in faux film strips featuring personal photos and a second that appears to be designed to look like wood with an axe stuck in the top.
Flawless Victory!
The groomsmen, including J.D.’s younger twin brothers Drew and Jonathan, 41, wore costumes inspired by the video game Mortal Kombat for the ceremony. The group carried the groom into the ceremony on a velvet, tufted chaise lounge before depositing him at the end of the aisle.
They also seemed to stay in character, and can be seen shifting their weight and punching their fists against their palms as the game’s fighters do while they await their next move, in a video posted to Instagram.
Rainbow Wedding Party
The bride, a professional makeup artist, wore a sheer gown and flowing veil, complimented by a pastel and cream-colored bouquet and pink-tinged hair.
Her dress was the “perfect mix of classy, sexy, fierce, feminine, dreamy and daring,” she tells PEOPLE. “Anyone who sees me or knows me can tell I don’t like traditional anything.”
New Couple Alert
Jonathan Scott attended with his new girlfriend, actress Zooey Deschanel. The pair, who made their relationship Instagram official in October, dressed in a couple’s costume: Batman and catwoman.
Gotham's Finest
Jonathan, whose buff costume featured a mask with glowing eyes, met Deschanel while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke with their respective siblings, Drew and Emily, and were spotted out on a date in September.
Brotherly Love
Jonathan and Drew both gave speaches at the poolside reception.
Jonathan teared up while giving an emotional tribute at his twin’s May 2018 wedding to Linda Phan, which took place shortly after his split from longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov.
Howdy, Partners
Drew and his wife Linda also donned a coordinated look, dressing up as Woody and Jessie from Toy Story for the reception. Linda was also part of Annalee’s wedding party and wore a short green sillk dress for the ceremony before changing into her chaps.
In the Halloween Spirit
Drew posed with some fellow reception guests, who were dressed as Gomez and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family.
Party Time
The bride changed into a short tiered dress with floral appliques for the party, where she and her groom — who even had rhinestones on his tie! — posed with two of their costumed guests.