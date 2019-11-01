Every Photo from Property Brothers' J.D. Scott's Over-the-Top Halloween Wedding

HGTV personality J.D. Scott tied the knot with fiancee Annalee Belle in a vintage movie theater-themed celebration on Halloween.

The older sibling of Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott celebrated with 180 guests at a private residence in Las Vegas. The groom sported a rhinestone-studded suit, while his bride wore a sheer, corseted gown for the ceremony and a short ruffled dress with bright pink tights for the reception.

The couple had two wedding cakes — one covered in faux film strips featuring personal photos and a second that appears to be designed to look like wood with an axe stuck in the top.