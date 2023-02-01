Every Couple Photo Ant Anstead Has Shared with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger

01 of 07 Where It All Began Ant Anstead/Instagram The British car expert and Oscar-winning actress first met on the set of Anstead's show Celebrity IOU Joyride in Spring 2021, and have kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, with a few exceptions. In August 2021, Anstead posted this sentimental photo with Zellweger and his IOU co-host Cristy Lee from the first day the couple met. Although PEOPLE confirmed the two were dating earlier in June, Anstead was still keeping a low profile on their romance at the time. "It's finally here…. The first episode of #CelebrityIOUjoyride is available on @discoveryplus Monday the 23rd!! And it's the incredibly magical Renee Zellweger," he wrote. "Join @cristylee09 Ren and me as we pay it forward to two amazing men that gave so much to one of Ren's dearest and closest friends…… Xx"

02 of 07 Just Because Ant Anstead Instagram In September 2021, Anstead went Instagram official with Zellweger by posting their first romantic photo together. Though he didn't include a caption, the smiles on their faces say it all.

03 of 07 New Orleans Getaway Ant Anstead Instagram Anstead shared a sweet kissing photo on Instagram from the couple's romantic meetup in New Orleans, where Zellweger was filming The Thing About Pam, in October 2021. "WOW there is something very special about New Orleans," he started off the caption. "The late night wandering, the mind blowing history this nerd loves, the architecture, the blend of cultures, the food, the people, the smells and noises!" He ended the caption on a sweet note: "All made made better by magical company to share it with…. ❤️"

04 of 07 Head Over Heels Ant Anstead/Instagram Alongside a gif of the couple sharing a romantic moment together at a friend's wedding in March 2022, Anstead kept the caption simple and sweet: "This lady ❤️ x Ren"

05 of 07 A Look Back Ant Anstead Instagram In April 2022, Anstead shared a throwback photo from the day he first met Zellweger on the set of Celebrity IOU Joyride. "WOW! This just popped up in memories," he began, "One year ago today! Sat on the back of a fire engine on the final day of filming having handed two amazing men a car as a thank you from Ren. Amazing what can happen in just one year……. 💫"

06 of 07 Beach Date Ant Anstead/instagram "This lady 🥰 Pure. Class. Ren x," the British car expert wrote in an appreciation post for his girlfriend in July 2022. Actress Selma Blair was quick to back up Anstead's high opinion of his girlfriend, commenting, "I could not agree more. One of the finest people alive. This lady. 💛"