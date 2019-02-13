From Tiny House to 'Barndominium': See Every Fixer Upper Home That's Hit the Market

Turns out you don’t need any “guts” to take on a Fixer Upper — just some patience. Chip and Joanna Gaines have remodeled dozens of properties in the Waco, Texas, area for their hit HGTV show, and several have since come up for sale. From an affordable ranch to a nearly $1 million tiny house, check out some of the Gaines-approved homes currently listed.

The latest Joanna-designed home to hit the market wasn’t featured on the show (it’s brand new!) but does feature all of the Gainesian touches we love. Located in China Springs, Texas, (about 12 miles from Waco), this 3,000-square-foot farmhouse is listed for $625,000 with the couple’s own real estate company, Magnolia Realty.