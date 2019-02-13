From Tiny House to 'Barndominium': See Every Fixer Upper Home That's Hit the Market

Fixer Uppers for Sale
Turns out you don’t need any “guts” to take on a Fixer Upper — just some patience. Chip and Joanna Gaines have remodeled dozens of properties in the Waco, Texas, area for their hit HGTV show, and several have since come up for sale. From an affordable ranch to a nearly $1 million tiny house, check out some of the Gaines-approved homes currently listed.
The latest Joanna-designed home to hit the market wasn’t featured on the show (it’s brand new!) but does feature all of the Gainesian touches we love. Located in China Springs, Texas, (about 12 miles from Waco), this 3,000-square-foot farmhouse is listed for $625,000 with the couple’s own real estate company, Magnolia Realty.
The Brand New Build
Joanna herself touted the four-bedroom, and four-and-a-half bath home on Instagram, confirming that she and Chip “designed and built this modern styled farmhouse.” Inside, the lucky buyer will find French oak floors, gleaming white tile, and a massive kitchen with rustic touches (pictured here). The property also includes a large outdoor patio, grassy yard, and two-car garage.
The "Baker" House
This humble bungalow was designed for Patti Baker, who relocated to Waco to be closer to her two sons after losing her husband to cancer. But after finding “happily ever after” with her former pastor, Baker listed her 2-bed, 1.5-bath dream home for $349,900 with Magnolia Realty.
The "Baker" House
Chip and Jo reconfigured many of the formerly closed off walls to create a free-flowing floor plan that now includes a kitchen, living room, dining room, laundry room, den and office. Wood accents mixed with pops of color energize the spaces throughout for a warm and welcoming abode.
The "Left for Dead" House
This cute cottage was in such bad shape the homeowner dubbed it the “left for dead” house. The property, which appeared on season one of the hit HGTV show, is listed with The Doug Eastland Group at Weichert Realtors, Realty Experts for $375,000.
The "Left for Dead" House
The 3-bedroom, 2-bath house was designed for a pair of “active baby boomers” with a $100,000 budget on the show, but is currently in use as an “extremely successful” vacation rental listed on VRBO, according to the listing.
The "Plain Gray Ranch”
This ranch house in neighboring Woodway, Texas, is the most affordable Fixer Upper listing by far, coming in at $290,000. The 3-bedroom, 2-bath property comes in under 2,000 square feet and sits on about an acre, but the Gainesian details make up for the modest stats. It’s also just a block from a public park, says listing agent Jake Russell of Magnolia Realty in Texas and Core in New York.
The "Plain Gray Ranch”
The house was dubbed “The Plain Gray Ranch” thanks to its uninspiring “before” appearance, on season four, episode three of the hit show. Chip and Joanna reimagined the dated interiors and opened up the closed-off layout typical of the 1950s build.
The "Pick a Door House"
Dubbed the “Pick a Door House,” for its bizarre “before” facade, this 4-bedroom, 3-bath home is now an industrial-meets-farmhouse dream asking $565,000 and listed with Magnolia Realty agent Jake Russell.
The "Pick a Door House"
Though the home was just renovated during Fixer Upper’s fourth season, there are no hard feelings between the Gaineses and the owners for moving out so soon. “We were truly blessed by the Magnolia team,” Dean and Brittany Wixsom told Russell in a statement shared with PEOPLE.
The "Barndomium"
The priciest Fixer Upper listing, the 5-bedroom “Barndominium” on 16 acres in Lacy Lakeview, Texas, comes with an asking price of $1.2 million. Homeowner Kristi Bass listed the 2,700-square-foot renovated barn in Lacy Lakeview, Texas with her sister, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s real estate agent Jennifer Roberts.
The "Barndomium"
Whoever picks up the season three stunner, which also comes with a stocked pond and lake access, will get a lot more than a shiplap shell: “The sale includes every item on the property—that means furniture, linens, dishes, and televisions, too,” Bass tells realtor.com.
The "Shotgun House"
Another season three alum, the “shotgun” tiny house is also up for grabs with Sotheby’s Jennifer Roberts, this one, for a cool $950,000. On the show, the homeowners picked up the 1-bed, 1-bath, 1,000-square-foot property — expanded from the original 750 with the addition of a loft — for just $28,000.
The "Shotgun House"
The sellers aren’t looking for a full-time resident, however. Instead it’s being pitched as “an investment opportunity” says Roberts. “It is walking distance to the [Gaineses’] Magnolia store and the Silos” and Baylor University’s football stadium. The house is currently listed on home sharing site Airbnb, and, Roberts notes, “has stayed rented at over 90% occupancy.”