Amazon Shoppers Call This Cool Mist Humidifier a 'Must' During Winter Cold Spells — and It's 38% Off

“My family has been sick for two weeks now, and we started finally getting relief on our congestion the first night”

By Amy Schulman
Published on February 4, 2023 03:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Everlasting Comfort 50-Hour Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom tout
Photo: Amazon

It seems like everyone is sick right now — which means we're steeping tea and cozying up on the couch with the biggest blanket imaginable. And while those certainly are necessities when you're sick, another thing you can do to aid with symptoms is turn on a humidifier, one that's sure to keep your throat from feeling scratchy.

Consider grabbing the Everlasting Comfort Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, which is currently 38 percent off at Amazon. The top-rated humidifier can hold up to 1.6 gallons of water at a time, running for a whopping 50 hours without requiring a refill. To use the device, select high or low from the dial, adjust the 360-degree nozzle to your liking (you can choose to aim the mist in a certain direction), and let the device work its magic. It can provide relief for your skin, throat, and nasal passages and even keep your plants refreshed.

The humidifier works best in rooms that are up to 500 square feet. It can be placed just about anywhere, whether you leave it on a desk, the kitchen counter, or directly next to your bed. And since it's so quiet, it won't disturb you while you're watching TV or sleeping. It can even be converted into an essential oil diffuser; just add your favorite scents to the built-in tray.

Everlasting Comfort 50-Hour Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom
Amazon

Buy It! Everlasting Comfort Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, $57.39 (orig. $92.95); amazon.com

More than 35,000 Amazon shoppers recommend the Everlasting Comfort Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, with users calling it a "must" during winter cold spells and swearing that it's "better" than brands like Vick's and Honeywell. One reviewer said, "I used it daily through the winter," while another wrote: "This humidifier is so quiet that you don't even know it is running."

A third shopper wrote: "This is the third humidifier I have purchased this year and by far the best!" They noted that it's "super quiet" and has "great output." They also added, "My family has been sick for two weeks now, and we started finally getting relief on our congestion the first night." They finished off by saying, "I'm super pleased!"

Head to Amazon to get the Everlasting Comfort Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier while it's 38 percent off.

