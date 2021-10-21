This Ultra-Cozy Throw Is So Soft, Shoppers' Families Are Fighting Over It — and It's on Sale Right Now
When it comes to staying cozy during colder weather, nothing beats curling up in an ultra-soft throw. And if you're in the market for one, you're in luck: a top-rated plush blanket that thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by is on sale right now.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the Everlasting Comfort throw features double-sided faux fur. It's woven with long threads designed not to shed. Plus, its stitching is hidden, so it looks as nice as it feels. Ideal for the living room, bedroom, and even outside, you can use it to stay cozy on the couch or on the porch or patio. And for comfort while you're on the go, you can also take with you for fall picnics and tailgating.
Buy It! Everlasting Comfort Faux Fur Throw, $26.95 (orig. $34.95); amazon.com
Shoppers will also appreciate that the blanket is machine washable. To care for it properly, the brand recommends washing it with cold water using a gentle cycle. And if you throw it in the dryer, be sure to tumble dry it with no heat.
The throw comes in eight colors, and almost all of them are on sale for $29 right now. But the best deal is on the gray blanket, that's marked down to $27.
More than 11,600 Amazon customers have given the blanket a perfect rating, citing how soft, plush, and comfortable it is. "This faux fur throw blanket is super soft and comfy," one customer wrote. "My entire family has been fighting over it. And even the dog loves it!"
"I am absolutely overjoyed," another customer wrote. "This throw blanket exceeds my expectations! It is the perfect throw for napping on the couch, cuddling up with a good book in front of the fire, watching old movies on a rainy night — whatever the occasion is, this is the perfect blanket. I've slept with it every night since it arrived. I wanted to get a blanket that was soft and fluffy on both sides and this is the one. It's not too heavy or too lightweight. It kept me perfectly warm on a 42-degree night with no other blanket necessary."
Others call out that it makes a great gift, not only because it's super cozy, but also because it's "packaged beautifully." So if you're looking to avoid potential shipping delays and shortages this holiday season and score major savings, now's a great time to snag the blanket.
Whether you're looking to stay comfy or you're starting your holiday shopping, head to Amazon to shop the Everlasting Comfort Faux Fur Throw before the deal expires.
