This Ultra-Cozy Throw Is So Soft, Shoppers' Families Are Fighting Over It — and It's on Sale Right Now

"I am absolutely overjoyed," another customer wrote. "This throw blanket exceeds my expectations! It is the perfect throw for napping on the couch, cuddling up with a good book in front of the fire, watching old movies on a rainy night — whatever the occasion is, this is the perfect blanket. I've slept with it every night since it arrived. I wanted to get a blanket that was soft and fluffy on both sides and this is the one. It's not too heavy or too lightweight. It kept me perfectly warm on a 42-degree night with no other blanket necessary."