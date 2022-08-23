Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers with Dry Sinuses Say This Humidifier 'Helps Enormously,' and It's 36% Off Right Now “I am sleeping like a baby” By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 23, 2022 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon For many, the summer heat continues to show up day after day, leaving behind dry, chapped skin and lips. And with cold days fast approaching, our lips, skin, and even plants will soon be desperate for extra moisture. Thankfully, there's an easy — and affordable — solution. The Everlasting Comforts Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier solves those issues and more, and right now it's also 36 percent off at Amazon. An impressively roomy 6-liter tank allows this device to work continuously for up to 50 hours in a space up to 500 square feet. This makes it perfect for small apartments or for covering a key room or two in a larger home. The machine also includes a smart built-in tray that can diffuse essential oils into the mist, adding a bit of fragrance and calming effects to the humidification. Amazon Buy It! Everlasting Comfort Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, $59.95 (orig. $92.95); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The device is designed to be nearly silent, creating no more sound than a gentle whisper, so you won't even notice it's on. It also includes a built-in safety component that automatically shuts off the machine when the water tank has emptied. The humidifier is filterless, so there are no added expenses or tasks — just fill it up and let it work. Plus, there is an optional night light, which is a great feature to use in kids' rooms or bathrooms. Once you get the humidifier all set up, you'll be greeted with so many uses. Come dry and cool seasons, humidifiers help keep houseplants alive and healthy. They also keep skin, hair, and lips from getting dry, itchy, and cracked as the natural moisture in the air is depleted. Those who get congestion or itchy noses when they sleep find relief when adding a humidifier to the room too. Amazon reviewers are loving this affordable home device that works "like magic," and it's earned over 33,600 five-star ratings. One shopper raved, "I am sleeping like a baby with my new Ultrasonic Humidifier. [It's] noise-free and [I'm] sleeping straight through the night." Another five-star reviewer noted, "I've had several other brands and types over the past nine years, and these are hands down the best." Meanwhile a third user praised its effects on sinuses, saying: "I like that you can control the steam level. If your sinuses are dry, it helps enormously." Get relief for yourself by shopping the Everlasting Comfort Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier while it's 36 percent off at Amazon. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.