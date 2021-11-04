Shoppers with Dry Sinuses 'Fall Asleep Like a Baby' Thanks to This Quiet Humidifier — and It's on Sale
As you're slowly dusting off the radiators, turning on the heating lamps, and pulling out the space-heaters with winter just around the corner, don't forget to bring out your humidifiers at the same time. Temperatures aren't all that fall when the weather gets colder: Humidity in most areas of the country is steadily dropping, too, making it uncomfortable for those with already dry skin and sinuses. That's why humidifiers are some of the most wished-for items at Amazon right now, and one model that reviewers call a "wintertime must-have" is Everlasting Comfort's Cool Mist Humidifier.
Doubling as an essential oil vaporizer, Everlasting Comfort's humidifier currently has nearly 38,500 ratings, with more than 26,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it "easy to use," "easy to clean," and "super quiet." The machine has been a "lifesaver" for a reviewer, who said it "doesn't only help [them] sleep, but it makes [their] bedroom smell amazing because of the essential oil tray option." The best part, however, is that the humidifier is on sale at Amazon right now, where you can get it for $10 off.
The humidifier has a huge 6-liter capacity and 50-hour runtime, making it perfect for keeping large rooms humid and running through the night for those who struggle with irritated dry noses, eyes, and throats when they're trying to sleep. It's so quiet that reviewers say "it's probably the quietest humidifier" they've ever used, and it's steady enough that people with pets won't have to worry about their dogs or cats knocking it over.
"We have been using this humidifier for the last month," said a shopper who called it great for a peaceful night's sleep. "This time of year, it's very dry, and the static is fierce. So far, the static has been at a bare minimum. It's made sleep more pleasant, no more waking up with a dry mouth or nose. I love how quiet it is and that there is a spot to add some essential oils."
The humidifier even enjoyed some celebrity love from Kendall Jenner, who called it essential to her self-care routine back in 2019. The supermodel, 26, said in an interview with Allure that she got the humidifier "because it looked cool, honestly, and it had a good review on Amazon," and liked using it with lavender or eucalyptus oils. It's something that Amazon reviewers certainly agree on, too: "Typically I cannot sleep through the night, I normally wake up coughing or have a stuffy nose," said a shopper. "As soon as we hooked this bad boy up and inserted the essential oil, I fell asleep like a baby. This machine is very beneficial for my asthma and allergies."
Everlasting Comfort's humidifier is already climbing charts as a mover and shaker on Amazon, jumping up 53 percent in popularity over the past 24 hours. Shop it now while it's on sale, before it's sold out.
