Eva Mendes Shares Her Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas — Including the $10 Item She Never Travels Without

The actress, entrepreneur and mom of two shares her favorite finds to treat yours on May 14

By People Staff
Published on April 28, 2023 10:00 AM
Eva Mendes Gift Guide Rollout - 5/8
Photo: Tim Hunter/Getty
01 of 15

A Good Stretch

Eva Mendes Gift Guide Rollout - 5/8

"I use a foam roller for so many reasons. It helps with my back pain as well as stretching for feel-good purposes," says Eva. This one is meant to improve alignment and flexibility.

Buy it! Bala The Hourglass Roller, $49; shopbala.com

02 of 15

Seasonal Scent

Eva Mendes Gift Guide Rollout - 5/8

"I splurge on these because they're the least toxic and have the most potent scent," she says of the pure beeswax candles. "My favorite for spring is Freesia."

Buy it! Qualitas Candles Freesia Candle, $78; qualitascandles.com

03 of 15

Chic Bath Accessory

Eva Mendes Gift Guide Rollout - 5/8

"I wear shower caps a lot and end up looking like one of my Cuban tías in their 70s," Eva jokes. This reusable one, available in 15 colorful patterns, "makes it look like I have a fancy turban on."

Buy it! The Shhhowercap, $49; shhhowercap.com

04 of 15

Smarter Scrubbers

Eva Mendes Gift Guide Rollout - 5/8

"I'm so obsessed with this sponge that I became a partner in the company!" says the co-owner of Skura Style. "It doesn't smell, food doesn't stick to it," and the logo fades when it's time to replace it.

Buy it! Skura Style Skrubby Sponges, $12 for 4 with subscription; skurastyle.com

05 of 15

Sweet Indulgence

Eva Mendes Gift Guide Rollout - 5/8

"This is the most elegant and delicious gift. The packaging is insanely beautiful, and the macarons, well, they're French. They speak for themselves!"

Buy it! Ladurée Mon Chou Gift Box, $49 for 12; laduree.us

06 of 15

Sharp Specs

Eva Mendes Gift Guide Rollout - 5/8

"I have to wear reading glasses now, so I'm always looking for stylish ones," she says. She adores these in the color Shiny rose, and the frames are made from recycled materials and have prescription-quality lenses!

Buy it! Look Optic Uma Readers, $68; lookoptic.com

07 of 15

Complexion Sensation

Eva Mendes Gift Guide Rollout - 5/8

"I've been using this palette for years! It's the best out there for me," she says. "It's got major coverage and lasts forever because you just need a little."

Buy it! Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer, $38; lauramercier.com

08 of 15

Place for Inspiration

Eva Mendes Gift Guide Rollout - 5/8

Eva enjoys journaling but says, "I often forget to make the time. These are just so beautiful that it's easier for me to reach for them."

Buy it! Lion's Den Journal, $25; paperblanks.com

09 of 15

Memory Maker

Eva Mendes Gift Guide Rollout - 5/8

"This instant camera is cool because it looks like a vintage one on the outside. It's a perfect gift to share with kids — and it keeps them out of your phone!"

Buy it! Instax Mini Evo Camera, $200; instaxus.com

10 of 15

Face-Sculpting Secret

Eva Mendes Gift Guide Rollout - 5/8

"I love this tool to decrease puffiness and reduce inflammation. And it feels so good!" she says of the smooth-edged jade stone used in traditional Chinese facial massage.

Buy it! Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool, $30; mountlai.com

11 of 15

Mess-Free Moisturizer

Eva Mendes Gift Guide Rollout - 5/8

"I'm super weird about putting on creams. I don't like the feel of lotion so this is perfect. It's a light oil spray that absorbs fast and moisturizes," says Eva."I carry it with me and use it all day."

Buy it! Kai Body Glow, $38; kaifragrance.com

12 of 15

Shower Staple

Eva Mendes Gift Guide Rollout - 5/8

"I'm so obsessed with these exfoliating washcloths that I don't travel without the,," she says of the affordable Korean product.

Buy it! Songwol Waschloths, $10 for 20; amazon.com

13 of 15

A Good Night's Sleep

Eva Mendes Gift Guide Rollout - 5/8

"Before I had kids, I never used a white-noise machine. Now I can't sleep without one," she says. This compact, portable unit keeps it simple with a two-speed fan.

Buy it! Yoga Sleep Dohm Classic Sound Machine, $50; yogasleep.com

14 of 15

Makeup Must-Have

Eva Mendes Gift Guide Rollout - 5/8

"I'm not a lipstick girl," says Eva, who prefers something "easy-to-apply, not heavy." This balm has açai extracts and moisturizing avocado oil.

Buy it! Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, $9; honest.com

15 of 15

Mane Tamer

vuja de v1 detangle brush
vuja de v1

Eva calls this "the best brush I've ever used!" The nub-free bristles prevent snagging on wet or dry strands and gently stimulate the scalp to encourage healthy hair growth.

Buy it! Vuja De V1 Detangle Brush, $40; vujadebeauty.com

Related Articles
Card Placeholder Image
Drew and Jonathan Scott Celebrate Their 45th Birthday by Giving Back in a Big Way (Exclusive)
Vaverto Gel Memory Foam Pillow Tout
Hot Sleepers Think This 'Cozy but Cooling' Memory Foam Pillow Is Better Than Tempur-Pedic — and It's 60% Off
ORFELD Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Stick Vacuum That's 'Comparable to a Dyson' Is Under $100 at Amazon Today
PHINOX Under Bed Storage
These Storage Containers on Wheels Are 'Great for Hiding Shoes Under the Bed,' and They're on Sale at Amazon
Carpool Karaoke with Adele on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
James Corden Reveals He and Adele Moved to L.A. Within 5 Days of Each Other: 'Our Families Are Intertwined'
Chip Gaines (L) and Joanna Gaines arrive for a State Dinner with US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House in Washington, DC
Chip and Joanna Gaines Have a Glam Date Night at the White House for South Korea State Dinner
First-Person Cordless Vacuum Review (Week 4) TOUT
This Feature-Rich Cordless Vacuum Gets the Job Done on Every Surface in My Home
ant anstead renee zellweger https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrY4HxCOmEv
Ant Anstead Hid 2 Photos of Him Kissing Girlfriend Renee Zellweger in His Anniversary Post for Her
11 Moms on What They Want Most for Mother's Day — All Available on Amazon TOUT
11 Moms Reveal What They Want Most for Mother's Day — and It's All Available on Amazon
Out of Thousands of Target Deals You Could Buy Right Now, These TK Will Set You Up for Summer tout
Out of Thousands of Target Deals You Can Buy Right Now, These 39 Will Set You Up for Summer
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size
These 'Extra Plush' Bed Pillows with 21,500+ Perfect Ratings Are Now Just $10 Apiece at Amazon
BISSELL Little Green Pro Portable Carpet TOUT
There's a Black Friday-Level Sale on This Highly Rated Bissell Carpet Cleaner at Amazon Right Now
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods are working to develop new residential community in Wellington Florida. Credit: NEXUS
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake Are Helping Develop a Luxury Residential Community in Florida
Erin and Ben Napier Celebrate 100 Episodes
Erin and Ben Napier Celebrate 100th Episode of 'Home Town' with a Party She Says 'Felt Like a Second Wedding'
mothers day gg tout
Editors' Picks: Our Favorite Mother's Day 2023 Gifts to Give (and Receive!)
Wayfair's Way Day Sale Tout
Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Packed with Home Deals for Up to 80% Off — but Only Until Tomorrow