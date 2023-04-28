01 of 15 A Good Stretch "I use a foam roller for so many reasons. It helps with my back pain as well as stretching for feel-good purposes," says Eva. This one is meant to improve alignment and flexibility. Buy it! Bala The Hourglass Roller, $49; shopbala.com

02 of 15 Seasonal Scent "I splurge on these because they're the least toxic and have the most potent scent," she says of the pure beeswax candles. "My favorite for spring is Freesia." Buy it! Qualitas Candles Freesia Candle, $78; qualitascandles.com

03 of 15 Chic Bath Accessory "I wear shower caps a lot and end up looking like one of my Cuban tías in their 70s," Eva jokes. This reusable one, available in 15 colorful patterns, "makes it look like I have a fancy turban on." Buy it! The Shhhowercap, $49; shhhowercap.com

04 of 15 Smarter Scrubbers "I'm so obsessed with this sponge that I became a partner in the company!" says the co-owner of Skura Style. "It doesn't smell, food doesn't stick to it," and the logo fades when it's time to replace it. Buy it! Skura Style Skrubby Sponges, $12 for 4 with subscription; skurastyle.com

05 of 15 Sweet Indulgence "This is the most elegant and delicious gift. The packaging is insanely beautiful, and the macarons, well, they're French. They speak for themselves!" Buy it! Ladurée Mon Chou Gift Box, $49 for 12; laduree.us

06 of 15 Sharp Specs "I have to wear reading glasses now, so I'm always looking for stylish ones," she says. She adores these in the color Shiny rose, and the frames are made from recycled materials and have prescription-quality lenses! Buy it! Look Optic Uma Readers, $68; lookoptic.com

07 of 15 Complexion Sensation "I've been using this palette for years! It's the best out there for me," she says. "It's got major coverage and lasts forever because you just need a little." Buy it! Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer, $38; lauramercier.com

08 of 15 Place for Inspiration Eva enjoys journaling but says, "I often forget to make the time. These are just so beautiful that it's easier for me to reach for them." Buy it! Lion's Den Journal, $25; paperblanks.com

09 of 15 Memory Maker "This instant camera is cool because it looks like a vintage one on the outside. It's a perfect gift to share with kids — and it keeps them out of your phone!" Buy it! Instax Mini Evo Camera, $200; instaxus.com

10 of 15 Face-Sculpting Secret "I love this tool to decrease puffiness and reduce inflammation. And it feels so good!" she says of the smooth-edged jade stone used in traditional Chinese facial massage. Buy it! Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool, $30; mountlai.com

11 of 15 Mess-Free Moisturizer "I'm super weird about putting on creams. I don't like the feel of lotion so this is perfect. It's a light oil spray that absorbs fast and moisturizes," says Eva."I carry it with me and use it all day." Buy it! Kai Body Glow, $38; kaifragrance.com

12 of 15 Shower Staple "I'm so obsessed with these exfoliating washcloths that I don't travel without the,," she says of the affordable Korean product. Buy it! Songwol Waschloths, $10 for 20; amazon.com

13 of 15 A Good Night's Sleep "Before I had kids, I never used a white-noise machine. Now I can't sleep without one," she says. This compact, portable unit keeps it simple with a two-speed fan. Buy it! Yoga Sleep Dohm Classic Sound Machine, $50; yogasleep.com

14 of 15 Makeup Must-Have "I'm not a lipstick girl," says Eva, who prefers something "easy-to-apply, not heavy." This balm has açai extracts and moisturizing avocado oil. Buy it! Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, $9; honest.com