Eva Longoria Lists $9.8 Million L.A. Estate She Bought from Tom Cruise — See Inside

Eva Longoria is letting go of her private Los Angeles compound.

According to Variety, the former Desperate Housewives star purchased the French-inspired home from Tom Cruise about three years ago for $11.4 million, meaning she’d be taking a nearly $2 million loss if an offer comes in at the asking price. The estate is now listed for $9.8 million with Mauricio Umansky and Kevin Dees of The Agency.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Perched off of famed Mulholland Drive, the secluded Hollywood Hills property spans nearly three acres and includes two separate residences, two standalone studios and a quaint stone cottage.

The Agency

The Agency

Outside, the space is flanked by a series of stone-paved walking paths that lead to plenty of al fressco entertaining spaces with views of the valley and a private lagoon-style swimming pool and spa with a footbridge.

The Agency

The Agency

RELATED: Kenny G Lists His L.A. Farmhouse (with a Recording Studio) for $4 Million: See Inside

The property’s main villa is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom cottage with oak floors and a farmhouse-style kitchen with oversized French doors that transition the space from indoor to outdoor living.

The Agency

The Agency

WATCH THIS: Eva Longoria on the ‘Insane Sisterhood’ That Has Come From the Time’s Up Movement

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom secondary home is also equipped with it’s own chef’s kitchen and dining area, while the stone cottage features a wine tasting and storage room.

The Agency

The Agency

According to Variety, this would not be the first time the actress—who welcomed her first child Santiago Enrique Bastón in June—could take a loss on a real estate sale.

The Agency

The Agency

The outlet reports that earlier in 2018, she placed an 8,600-square-foot residence on the market for less than $3.2 million, more than $400,000 less than the $3.6 million she paid nearly 12 years earlier.

The Agency

The Agency

“I’m leaving my house of 10 years,” Longoria said in a video shared on her Instagram Stories in March while she was still pregnant with her son. “The whole house is empty. Everything’s packed and everything’s empty.”

The Agency

RELATED: Kris Jenner‘s Stand-in House from Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sells After 10 Years on Market

“I’m going to miss this place,” she added.