Eva Longoria Uses This KitchenAid Attachment to Make Perfect Pasta at Home (and It’s on Sale)

When it comes to fashion and beauty, Eva Longoria can make anything look flawless — even the way she covers up her roots is chic. Now, in the midst of parenting during the coronavirus, she’s done the impossible: made cooking pasta from scratch look easy. The actress took to Instagram to share her at-home pasta recipe, and in the process, proved that she’s the most cool-headed and relatable home chef around.

“One thing I love to do is to make pasta from scratch,” she says in the video. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s actually really easy. It takes a little bit of time but it’s totally easy.” A couple of things seem to really simplify her pasta process: her four-ingredient recipe and the pasta maker attachment she uses to thin out and knead her dough.

She says the KitchenAid add-on is “really easy to put on,” noting that it makes pasta feel “so soft.” Her process is easy to follow: After letting her mixture of flour, salt, eggs, and water rest for a few hours, she cuts it into eight parts and slowly flattens those dough balls by putting them in the pasta roller. It has eight thickness settings — “the higher the number, the thinner the pasta.”

Plus, when you get KitchenAid’s three-piece pasta maker set (which attaches to the brand’s mixers), you’ll also get two cutting attachments that perfectly shape fettuccine and spaghetti noodles. Not to mention, a recipe book and cleaning brush are also included.

To achieve the perfect noodles, Eva starts by thinning the dough at level one, eventually working her way up to seven. She’s such a pro that, at one point in her tutorial, she holds her adorable son with one hand and places dough in the device with the other. Her video proves that past making can actually be a simple, enjoyable process — and definitely makes the case for a Longoria-led cooking show (someone call the Food Network). Especially since she approves of wine-fueled meal prep.

“The other thing you need when you’re making pasta is wine,” she said laughing.

