This $73 Vacuum Is an ‘Enormous Bargain’ for How Well It Sucks Up Pet Hair, Dust, and Dirt
If you have seasonal allergies, you need a vacuum with strong suction power. Carpets and upholstered furniture are known to trap allergens, and vacuuming these areas regularly prevents their accumulation. According to shoppers, the Eureka Whirlwind Bagless Canister Vacuum Cleaner offers cleaning power that rivals the most expensive vacuums on the market — and it's only $73 on Amazon.
With three airflow control settings that adjust with the switch of a button, the vacuum can operate across carpets, upholstery, and hardwood floors. The bagless design eliminates the need for traditional filters (and their subsequent cost), instead employing washable filters that can be reused. The 8-pound device is easy to maneuver, even up and down stairs — reviewers say the lightweight design has saved their backs. Plus, the hose has an attached two-in-one crevice tool for reaching tiny spaces, and the cord automatically rewinds back into place after use.
Buy It! Eureka Whirlwind Bagless Canister Vacuum Cleaner, $73; amazon.com
The vacuum has acquired over 7,400 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, who say it's an "enormous bargain" that's replaced their more expensive models. Many reviewers have crowned it "the best vacuum" they've ever owned after it removed "shocking" amounts of pet hair, debris, dirt, and dust.
"I had an old upright vacuum that I had been using that was heavy, clunky, and finally falling apart," wrote one person. "I got this hoping it would be a good fit for my one bedroom apartment. I just used it for the first time and CANNOT believe the suction in this little guy! I have hardwood floors, a few area rugs, linoleum in the kitchen, and tile in the bathroom. This thing cleaned my house up in a quarter of the time it used to take me with the upright vacuum."
"So far we love this little beast," said another. "It is the quietest vacuum cleaner we have ever owned. It's lightweight, the suction is extremely powerful, and the ease of emptying the tank! Wow! It is also very easy to wash the tank parts and filters. This thing vacuums so powerfully that I need to be careful around my drapes because it sucks everything in."
The Eureka Whirlwind Bagless Canister Vacuum Cleaner is available for $73 on Amazon.
