This $73 Vacuum Is an ‘Enormous Bargain’ for How Well It Sucks Up Pet Hair, Dust, and Dirt

"I had an old upright vacuum that I had been using that was heavy, clunky, and finally falling apart," wrote one person. "I got this hoping it would be a good fit for my one bedroom apartment. I just used it for the first time and CANNOT believe the suction in this little guy! I have hardwood floors, a few area rugs, linoleum in the kitchen, and tile in the bathroom. This thing cleaned my house up in a quarter of the time it used to take me with the upright vacuum."