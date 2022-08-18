Shoppers Are 'Grossed Out' by How Much Debris This Vacuum-Mop Combo Picks Up — and It's on Sale

To really make your floors sparkle, multiple cleaning gadgets are typically a must. But if you want to save time and closet space, we suggest checking out this vacuum that doubles as a mop while it's on sale at Amazon.

The Eureka Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop sucks up debris and mops sticky messes — at the same time. So you can give your floors a deep clean in one go. And with controls conveniently located at the top of the handle, it can easily switch cleaning modes to seamlessly move from hard floors to carpets to low-pile rugs. Plus, it has swivel steering, making it a breeze to maneuver around tight corners.

Amazon

Buy It! Eureka Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $199 with coupon (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

The machine's two-tank system ensures that the clean and dirty water stays in separate tanks, so it's always mopping with fresh water. You can also add a bit of the Eureka Multi-Surface Cleaning Solution that comes with the device.

Maintaining the device is a breeze thanks to its self-cleaning system. After you finish cleaning your floors, place the gadget on the included storage tray and push the self-clean button to auto-clean the roller. It also comes with a brush to keep your tank clean.

More than 3,400 customers have given the cleaning gadget a five-star rating, citing its "amazing suction power." They're even "grossed out" by all the debris it sucks up and mops.

Others note that they don't have to use a mop and bucket anymore. One customer wrote that it "does a good job of picking up particles and cleaning up the dirt," and added: "I'm always amazed at how black the water is."

Many call out that the "lightweight and powerful" vacuum is "easy to maneuver," with one saying it's "easy to carry up and down the stairs in my three-story house."

Ready for an easy way to deep clean your floors? Before the deal ends, clip the coupon in the product description and snap up the Eureka Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop at Amazon.

