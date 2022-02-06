This Stick Vacuum with 'Fierce' Suction Power Is the Cheapest It's Been in Months Thanks to a Double Discount

The Eureka Stylus stick vacuum is equipped with a 350-watt digital motor that's strong enough to easily suck up dust, dirt, and debris. It has three cleaning modes that you can switch between with just the push of a button. Easy to maneuver on hard floors and carpets, the vacuum features swivel steering and weighs just 6.4 pounds. Plus, its cordless design means you don't need to find a power outlet near the areas you want to clean.