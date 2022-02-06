This Stick Vacuum with 'Fierce' Suction Power Is the Cheapest It's Been in Months Thanks to a Double Discount
If you're in the market for a lightweight-yet-powerful vacuum to take on everyday messes, Amazon shoppers swear by this stick vacuum. The best part? It's the cheapest price it's been in months thanks to a double discount.
The Eureka Stylus stick vacuum is equipped with a 350-watt digital motor that's strong enough to easily suck up dust, dirt, and debris. It has three cleaning modes that you can switch between with just the push of a button. Easy to maneuver on hard floors and carpets, the vacuum features swivel steering and weighs just 6.4 pounds. Plus, its cordless design means you don't need to find a power outlet near the areas you want to clean.
Another standout feature is that the dust cup is located at the top of the slim vacuum, so you can lay it completely flat to tackle hard-to-reach areas like under furniture. And whether you're vacuuming under your bed or in another dimly lit area, you can see what you're cleaning with the vacuum's LED headlights.
With a 45-minute runtime, the vacuum can cover a lot of ground. But if you need to take a break, you can prop the vacuum on certain furniture and countertops, thanks to the groove near the top of the base. It also comes with a wall mount that makes it easy to store.
Buy It! Eureka Stylus Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $176.10 with coupon (orig. $205.99); amazon.com
The vacuum isn't just great for keeping floors spotless; it can also convert into a handheld vacuum for above-floor cleaning throughout your home and even your car. It comes with a crevice tool for narrow spaces, as well as a dusting brush.
More than 2,100 shoppers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, citing that it's easy to put together and that its "suction power is fierce." A bunch of reviewers — including a couple who have chronic pain — love that it's lightweight. Even those who own more expensive vacuums are happy they made the switch to this model, with one claiming: "This cordless is far superior to the Dyson."
Normally, the vacuum costs $206, but it's currently on sale and there is a coupon in the product listing. With the double discount, it's marked down to $176. Head to Amazon to shop the Eureka Stylus stick vacuum before this deal disappears.
