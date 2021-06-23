Prime Members Can Snag This Stick Vacuum Cleaner with 22,000 Five-Star Ratings for Just $23 Today
All of Amazon's member-only Prime Day deals are wrapping up soon, but until they do, subscribers can get tons of best-selling products at special prices - including this "amazing little vacuum."
Eureka's convertible Blaze stick vacuum cleaner is on sale for just $23 for Prime members (non-members can get in on these savings by signing up for a free 30-day Prime subscription). The three-in-one machine also works as handheld vacuum and stair cleaner, which puts each tool at just under $8 apiece if you can snag it at this special Prime Day price.
The super sleek cleaning gadget is one of Amazon's top-selling vacuums overall and it's received over 22,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers rave about its lightweight feel, versatility, durability, and suction power, calling it "a smart buy" and "way better than advertised." One owner even described it as a "time-saver, back-saver, and life-saver."
The Blaze vacuum weighs four pounds and works across hardwood, tile, area rugs, carpet, and other hard and soft surfaces. It comes with a series of tools, like a crevice cleaner, that make it even more functional. And it features washable built-in filters, so you can easily clean it without needing to buy replacement parts.
While it may not be your go-to vacuum for deep cleaning a thick carpet, it's perfect for spot cleaning messes, picking up pet dander and hair, and keeping your kitchen floors looking spotless. And since it's easy to carry and use, even kids can power it up to chip in around the house. "It's lightweight and easy enough to use that my four-year-old can use it," one reviewer wrote.
Just like the rest of Amazon's Prime Day deals (there are over 2 million this year!), they're all set to expire when the shopping event ends, so you'll have to hurry if you want to get the handy cleaner for just $23. Browse the rest of the massive sale through the Prime Day hub and fill up your cart while you can. There are only a few hours left!
