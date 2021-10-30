Shoppers Say It's 'Astounding' How Much Dirt and Pet Hair This $155 Cordless Vacuum Picks Up
When it comes down to choosing between an upright vacuum and a cordless one, many shoppers choose the latter. Why? A cordless vacuum lets you clean the entire house without having to find an outlet in every room. If you want a vacuum that's impressively powerful, intuitive, and lightweight, go with the Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum that reviewers call the "all-in-one dream." It's going for just $155 on Amazon.
The popular cordless vacuum packs a ton of power without ever being plugged into the wall thanks to its rechargeable lithium battery that lets you vacuum continuously for up to 40 minutes. The "game changer" also features two cleaning modes right on the handle, including a maximum deep clean option to get stubborn messes with ease.
Designed with a cyclone filter system, the vacuum suctions up debris and traps allergens like dust and hair inside. And because small dust bunnies and pet dander are hard to see in the first place, you'll love that the vacuum has LED headlights to illuminate even the darkest corners. It's so good, reviewers actually say it "conquers pet hair" and is the "best cordless vacuum for the money."
The lightweight stick vacuum is just over 5 pounds, making it easy to push back and forth while vacuuming. It's no wonder reviewers who experience hand pain love the machine and call it "arthritis-friendly." Plus, its small but mighty swivel head effortlessly cleans around furniture and is capable of laying completely flat to clean under tight spots like the sofa or dresser.
The versatile vacuum that has more than 11,000 five-star ratings can clean all kinds of flooring, including tile, hardwood, laminate, and rugs. However, when you're done with the floors, the top portion can detach to be used as a handheld vacuum to get crumbs wedged in upholstered furniture, debris on curtains, and dust off fan blades.
"I have two pugs and if you know anything about the breed, they are notorious shedders!" wrote one Amazon shopper who replaced their Miele vacuum with this one. "I am so pleased that I did, as it is not only lightweight, but the suction is powerful and gets the job done (quite possibly just about as well as my Miele). I love the ease of mobility, flexibility to switch between hand-held and stick, and of course, the cordless freedom."
"You know those things you didn't know you couldn't live without until you experienced it? This is that!" wrote another. "This is really the only vacuum I have ever had that works on hard floors! Normally, vacuums just push everything away. Not this one. It is so easy to maneuver… It is beyond easy to clean; It is astounding how much it picks up. I can't believe I've gone so long without it."
Upgrade to a cordless vacuum that can really clean floors with the Eureka RapidClean Pro.
