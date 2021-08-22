Need to Clean? Look No Further Than This $80 Best-Selling Upright Vacuum with Incredibly Powerful Suction
Vacuuming your home shouldn't be a drawn-out process. And if it is, chances are your vacuum cleaner isn't doing its job. To get floors that are barefoot-level clean, you need a vacuum with seriously impressive suction power that's easy to maneuver around your home. That's exactly what you get with the Eureka PowerSpeed Upright Vacuum: Shoppers compare to expensive brands like Dyson, but it's just $80.
The Amazon best-seller is a top-performing vacuum cleaner that can suck up everything from long hair to crumbs without issue. Shoppers say its "crazy good" suction doesn't lose power mid-way, delivering a truly good, continuous clean throughout their homes. It's no wonder they say it's a "10/10."
Whether you have hardwood or carpeting, the Eureka upright vacuum cleaner can tackle it all. Just adjust the setting dial on the head to let the device know how much power you really need. And because it has a wide cleaning nozzle (nearly 13 inches in diameter), the vacuum removes tracked-in debris and dirt with less back and forth.
Once items are sucked up, the cyclone filtration system traps everything inside, from invisible specks of dirt to Cheerios. And with its washable filter, you can finally enjoy the ease of cleaning with a bagless vacuum. Just push the button, and all the debris from the large dust cup goes right into the trash can.
The Eureka corded vacuum comes with three handy attachment tools to clean tricky spots like air vents, tight corners, and even upholstered furniture. Plus, its detachable handle doubles as a handheld vacuum, meaning you get multiple cleaners in one.
Since you'll probably use it everywhere in your home, you'll love that it's light enough to carry up stairs or push over carpeting with one hand. Shoppers say the adjustable head can help give you leverage as your push and pull. And at just 11 pounds, even shoppers with health conditions can easily use it too.
"I have five rescue dogs, arthritis, and over 75 years on my shoulders, so everyday cleaning was becoming a hurtful daily event," writes one Amazon shopper. "This cleaner is lightweight, very easy to clean/put back together. The filter is washable, so there is no need to run off to the store to get a new one. Did I say I like it? I love it!"
"This vacuum is WONDERFUL," writes another. "It is lightweight and maneuverable. Best of all, it sucks up the pet hair and dander like a champ. Our carpets have color again!" Some people even say "it was more powerful than my Dyson," whose models can cost upwards of $800.
If you're looking for a budget-friendly vacuum that can handle tough messes, look no further than the $80 Eureka PowerSpeed Upright Vacuum.
